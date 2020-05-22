Greenfield Global Donating $400,000 To Help Local Communities Facing Covid-19 Hardships

Donations are being made through the company's newly established Greenfield Cares fund and directed to local charities in communities where Greenfield Global employees live and work

TORONTO, May 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Greenfield Global Inc., a global leader in the production of ethanol, high-purity specialty alcohols, and solvents, today announced the creation of the Greenfield Cares Fund, dedicated to helping local charities and groups on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

"These are incredibly challenging times, and Greenfield is committed to addressing the needs of our communities," said Greenfield Global President and CEO Howard Field. "The pandemic is taking a real toll on the social and economic health of so many people and communities. Though governments have been working incredibly hard, we believe it is time for businesses who are able to step up and help as well. Through the Greenfield Cares Fund, we will be supporting local organizations to help those being hardest hit by COVID-19 in the communities where we live and work."

Since the start of the global pandemic, Greenfield has played a leading role in the supply of the vital alcohol needed for hand sanitizers used to combat the deadly disease. Through the Greenfield Cares Fund, donations will support local organizations that provide essential services, including; hunger relief, shelter assistance, and support for hospitals and frontline workers.

Since mid-April, the company has been reviewing applications sent in by local employee committees. The Greenfield Cares Fund has awarded 41 grants totaling $400,000 all to local registered charities serving the eleven communities where Greenfield employees proudly live and work throughout Canada, the United States, and Ireland.

About Greenfield Global Inc.

Greenfield Global provides high-value, mission-critical raw materials, ingredients and additives that are vital to businesses, improve people's lives, and preserve the health of the planet. Greenfield is the largest ethanol producer in Canada and owns and operates four ethanol distilleries, three specialty chemical manufacturing and packaging plants, and three next-generation biofuel and renewable energy R&D centers across North America. Since its beginning in 1989, Greenfield continually develops more efficient and sustainable technologies and products while shrinking its own carbon footprint. From start-ups to the largest brands in the world, customers trust Greenfield's extensive portfolio of premium products, regulatory expertise, and industry-leading service. Under its Pharmco and Commercial Alcohols brands, Greenfield delivers hundreds of products to thousands of Life Science, Food, Flavor, Fragrance, and Beverage customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.greenfield.com.

