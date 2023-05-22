Greene Talent Promotes Three Agents To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Greene’s talent agency Greene Talent has elevated agents Azeem Chiba, Ethan Salter and Kiernan Mc Caffrey to shareholding partners.

Chiba started his career at The Susan Smith Company before joining Greene Talent.

Salter began his career in the Endeavor mailroom, later joining Management 360. He has been with Greene Talent for 12 years.

Mc Caffrey, a 15-year Greene Talent veteran, began his career at Greene and was promoted in 2017 to agent.

“I’m so excited to be growing Greene Talent with these dedicated agents who have contributed so much to the company’s success,” said agency owner Michael Greene. “I’m looking forward to our next chapter with these talented partners.”

