Greene, Reyes lead Tigers to 3rd straight win over Guardians

  • Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene beats the tag of Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene beats the tag of Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, center, is greeted by Harold Castro, right, after the two-run home run that also scored Miguel Cabrera during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, center, is greeted by Harold Castro, right, after the two-run home run that also scored Miguel Cabrera during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson hits a RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson hits a RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera watches his singe during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera watches his singe during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Franmil Reyes is greeted in the dugout after scoring on Owen Miller's single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Franmil Reyes is greeted in the dugout after scoring on Owen Miller's single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene pumps his fist after his double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene pumps his fist after his double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
DANA GAURUDER
·2 min read
In this article:
DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene and Victor Reyes drove in three runs apiece, Eric Haase blasted a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Cleveland Guardians 11-4 on Tuesday night.

Miguel Cabrera added three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers, who have won the first three games of the four-game series. Greene had a pair of doubles, while Reyes supplied three hits and scored twice.

Drew Hutchison (1-4) got his first victory since last Sept. 25, allowing two runs — one earned — and five hits in five innings.

Guardians starter Cal Quantrill (4-5) surrendered six runs — three earned — and eight hits in four innings. Cleveland's Owen Miller drove in two runs.

Cleveland scored an unearned run in the first. Detroit countered with a four-run second that included Reyes’ two-run single, Greene’s RBI double and Cabrera’s run-scoring single.

The Tigers increased their advantage to 6-2 in the fourth on Haase's two-out homer.

Detroit took a six-run lead on Greene's two-out, two-run double in the fifth. The Tigers tacked on three more runs in the sixth to make 11-2.

ROSTER MOVES

Guardians: RHP Nick Sandlin was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and LHPs Alex Young and Konnor Pilkington were optioned to the Clippers. Sandlin allowed two runs in one inning of relief on Tuesday.

Tigers: To make room for Hutchison on the active roster, RHP Will Vest was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Detroit opened a spot on the 40-man roster by designating LHP Sam Howard for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: OF Josh Naylor was a late scratch with lingering back spasms. He departed the opener of Monday's doubleheader in the seventh inning. “He's a little sore,” manager Terry Francona said. “I don't know that anything good comes from trying to force the issue.”

Tigers: RHP Alex Faedo has some inflammation in his hip but manager A.J. Hinch hasn't ruled out the possibility of recalling Faedo from Triple-A Toledo to start a game next week. ... RHP Wily Peralta departed in the eighth inning with a left hamstring spasm.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (3-4, 3.16 ERA) will start the finale of the four-game series on Wednesday. In 10 career starts against the Tigers, Bieber is 7-3 with a 2.18 ERA.

Tigers: RHP Michael Pineda (1-3, 3.62 ERA) will be making his second start since coming off the injured list. Pineda, who suffered a fractured finger on May 14 after being struck by a line drive, is 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA in five career outings against Cleveland.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

