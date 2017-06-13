Greene picked for arm, McKay for bat near top of MLB draft

Commissioner Rob Manfred announces the Minnesota Twins selection of Royce Lewis, a shortstop and outfielder from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., with the No. 1 pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, Monday, June 12, 2017, in Secaucus, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) -- Hunter Greene was selected by Cincinnati as a pitcher, while Brendan McKay's bat attracted Tampa Bay.

And in a Major League Baseball draft stocked with several two-way talents at the top, the first-place Minnesota Twins went another way Monday night.

Surprise leaders in the AL Central after finishing 59-103 last year, the Twins spent their No. 1 pick on speedy Royce Lewis, a slick-fielding shortstop out of JSerra Catholic High School in California.

''We know he's going to be a leader the second he steps on the field,'' Minnesota chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said.

Greene was next to come off the board - and until he did, many wondered where he would fit as a pro.

The right-hander from California also played an impressive shortstop at Notre Dame High School, but a fastball that can reach 100 mph has the Reds projecting him as a future ace.

Featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated this season and labeled the big star baseball needs, Greene was the first of four prospects in attendance at the draft site to be selected.

''If there was ever a young man who could live up to a Sports Illustrated cover at age 17, I think Hunter's that young man,'' Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

Greene was asked to give a scouting report on himself as a pitcher.

''Man, I'm a monster,'' he said, chuckling. ''I'm different on the field than I am off the field. I'm just going to go out there and compete and challenge and pound the zone and go after guys like I know I can and like everybody else knows I can.''

And while the Reds drafted him as a pitcher, Greene sounded as though he still might have designs on playing the infield, too. Already, there is talk he could be a designated hitter in the low minors when he's not pitching.

''I don't even know yet,'' Greene said, wearing a Cincinnati cap and jersey. ''I still love doing both and I think the ballclub is excited for getting two players for one. So I think they're pretty pumped up for that, so we'll see how it works out.''

At No. 3, San Diego selected North Carolina prep left-hander MacKenzie Gore, marking the first time since 1990 that the top three picks were all high school players.

Then it was McKay, another two-way star from Louisville, going fourth overall to the Rays as a first baseman.

McKay had teams considering whether they should draft him as a pitcher, hitter - or both. The Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year is hitting .343 with 17 homers and 56 RBIs for the College World Series-bound Cardinals. He's also 10-3 with a 2.34 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 104 innings on the mound.

He sounded happy to have a chance to keep hitting, though the Rays said they'll give him an opportunity on the mound in the minors as well.

''It's just awesome, getting to swing it every day, play every day,'' McKay said in an interview with MLB Network. ''It's going to be fun to be involved, and being on the field a lot.''

McKay told the Tampa Bay Times that Minnesota made him an offer to be the first overall pick, but he thought he ''could get a better offer from another team.''

It was the third time the Twins were up first - the previous year was 2001, when they grabbed hometown high school catcher Joe Mauer with the top choice.

The 18-year-old Lewis played both shortstop and outfield in high school. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, he hit .377 with four homers and 25 stolen bases this season, establishing himself as a premier prospect with excellent speed and a solid bat.

But the Twins classified him as a shortstop when Manfred made the announcement at MLB Network studios.

''My body just went numb,'' Lewis said during an interview with MLB Network. ''It was an unbelievable feeling.''

Falvey said Minnesota's choice came down to the waning minutes, and the decision to pass on Greene was ''really tough.''

''We felt Royce separated himself from those other guys just a bit, and we feel like he's somebody that we'll build around for the future,'' Falvey said.

Here are some other things to know about the MLB draft:

---

QUESTION MARK

Washington took left-hander Seth Romero at No. 25, even though he was dismissed from the University of Houston's baseball program last month for repeated violations of school and athletic department policies. His mid-90s (mph) fastball, biting slider and easy delivery kept the Nationals interested. ''We expect him to conduct himself with maturity and be a professional and be accountable for his actions,'' general manager Mike Rizzo said.

