Greene brings record heat for Reds, but Dodgers win 5-2

  • Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, second from left, heads to first after hitting a two-run home run as Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene, left, watches while catcher Tyler Stephenson, second from right, and home plate umpire John Libka are seen behind the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, second from left, heads to first after hitting a two-run home run as Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene, left, watches while catcher Tyler Stephenson, second from right, and home plate umpire John Libka are seen behind the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner heads to first after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner heads to first after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene, left, kicks the mound as Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes rounds third after giving up a two-run home run to Trea Turner during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene, left, kicks the mound as Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes rounds third after giving up a two-run home run to Trea Turner during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes, left, congratulates Trea Turner, right, after hitting a two-run home run as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes, left, congratulates Trea Turner, right, after hitting a two-run home run as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, talks with starting pitcher Hunter Greene before Greene is taken out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, talks with starting pitcher Hunter Greene before Greene is taken out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene adjusts his cap as he sits in the dugout after the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene adjusts his cap as he sits in the dugout after the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
In this article:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner launched a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers finally caught up to some record-setting heat from Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene, beating the skidding Reds 5-2 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

In his highly anticipated homecoming, Greene threw an astounding 39 pitches 100 mph or faster on a cool Southern California evening — most in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008.

Making his second major league start, the 22-year-old right-hander, who went to high school in nearby Sherman Oaks, also fired 13 pitches at least 101 mph — another record.

But with his velocity dipping slightly later in his outing, it was a 99 mph fastball to Turner that ended up in the left-field seats to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.

Turner finished with three hits, including an infield single off Greene in the first. The speedy shortstop has a hit in all eight games this season, and in 27 straight going back to last year. It is the third-longest hitting streak in the team’s Los Angeles history.

Dodgers starter Julio Urías, his velocity down during the spring and through his first outing of the season, managed to outpitch Greene by giving up one hit over five shutout innings.

The Reds didn’t get their first hit until Tyler Stephenson ripped a single past second baseman Max Muncy in the fifth. An inning later, the Dodgers broke through.

Austin Barnes led off the sixth against Greene with a single. Turner followed by hitting a 1-1 fastball halfway up the bleachers in left field for his first home run of the season.

Freddie Freeman followed with a strikeout but reached first base on Stephenson's passed ball. Justin Turner popped out and Reds manager David Bell replaced Greene with right-hander Buck Farmer.

Los Angeles added two more runs, one charged to Greene, when Chris Taylor hit a two-run single with two outs.

Greene (1-1) gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits in 5 1/3 innings with no walks and six strikeouts while throwing 80 pitches. The Reds lost their fifth consecutive game, with their last victory coming last Sunday when Greene made his major league debut at Atlanta.

Urías walked one and struck out five. He was in the 92 mph range with his fastball after sitting at 91 in his season debut. He still is down from his 94 mph average velocity during his 20-win season of 2021.

The Reds got on the scoreboard in the ninth with an RBI groundout by Taylor Naquin and an RBI single from Tommy Pham off reliever Mitch White.

Daniel Hudson got two outs for his first save this season.

Evan Phillips (1-1) earned the win with a scoreless sixth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF/OF Nick Senzel was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, although Bell said Senzel has not tested positive for the virus. Senzel began feeling ill before Friday’s game at Dodger Stadium. Right-hander Daniel Duarte was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. … While the hamstring strain for 2B Jonathan India continues to improve, the Reds will wait until Sunday to decide if an IL move is necessary.

Dodgers: RHP Tommy Kahnle, who has just one major league outing since 2019 after having Tommy John surgery, made his third consecutive scoreless rehab outing at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (1-0, 1.00 ERA) will make his third start of the season in the series finale Sunday. He is 2-1 in four career starts against the Dodgers with a 2.05 ERA, his lowest of any team he has made at least four starts against.

Dodgers: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00) will pitch at home with his new team for the first time after throwing 4 1/3 scoreless innings at Minnesota on Tuesday. He has faced the Reds just once, earning the win by going 5 1/3 innings in 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

