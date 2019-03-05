The Greenbrier officially becomes a PGA Tour fall event

The PGA Tour's annual stop in West Virginia has a new date for the 2019-20 season.

A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier—formerly known as the Greenbrier Classic—will be held from September 12-15 at Old White TPC Course. Though this is just two months later than last year's July event (won by Kevin Na), the Greenbrier will technically be skipped during the 2018-19 tour season, an upshot of the tour's new condensed schedule. The 2019 campaign ends a month earlier than its historical counterparts, with the Tour Championship finishing on August 25.

In addition to the new date, the tournament has tapped a new director in Robert Harris, who serves as the vice president of the golf at the resort.

“I am thrilled and honored to be able to lead this fantastic tournament that brings the best golfers in the world to The Greenbrier each year,” said Harris. “We are extremely proud of the history and tradition of golf here at America’s Resort, and A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier gives us the opportunity to showcase our amazing golf offerings to the world, while honoring the military and our first responders.”

Similar to last year, the event will honor the men and women of the United States military, as well as first responders, as the anniversary of September 11, 2001, is recognized.

The rest of the 2019-20 schedule has yet to be released.

