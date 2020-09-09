GreenBox POS to Present at Upcoming Conferences in September

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, will participate in the following conferences during the month of September 2020: the Colliers Institutional Investor Conference on September 10, 2020, the Smash Financial Forum on September 10, 2020, and the Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Forum on September 23, 2020.
Ben Errez, Executive Vice President and Chairman at GreenBox POS, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Forum and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day at all events.
2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020
Location: Virtual
Smash Financial Forum
Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020
Location: Virtual
Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Forum
Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/register/event_details/275
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with GreenBox POS management, please contact a conference representative, email your request to GRBX@mzgroup.us or call Mark Schwalenberg at (312) 261-6430.
About GreenBox POS
GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.
