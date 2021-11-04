GreenBox POS Appoints Paul Levine as Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Coyni Stablecoin Spinoff

SAN DIEGO, CA , Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions, announced the appointment of Paul Levine to the position of Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder for its Coyni Stablecoin spinoff company.



Paul Levine is a successful entrepreneur and technology innovator with 30 years’ experience in payments with both Fortune 100 and startup companies. He has led or worked with payments teams pioneering digital signature capture, electronic PC capture, wireless card acceptance, on-board cruise line acceptance, and revolutionizing China’s largest card schemes online cross-border acceptance. Since 2010 Paul has served as President of Planet Payment (https://www.planetpayment.com), an integrated digital payments provider, where he led the development and management of its direct acquiring cross-border eCommerce portfolio resulting in over $1 billion in processing volume. Previously he was President of Superior Bankcard Service, an Intuit Company, expanding the company’s products into SMB’s leveraging Intuit’s brand and Turbo Tax offering.

“Paul embraces opportunities to disrupt legacy solutions and is a veteran technology entrepreneur, making him an ideal fit for the position of CEO,” said Ben Errez, Chairman of the Board of GreenBox POS.

“We welcome him to the position and are privileged to have someone of his caliber and skill set serve as CEO of our Coyni spinoff company. Much of his work has involved guiding high growth digital payments companies, which will be instrumental for the rapid acceleration of Coyni adoption. Over the course of his impressive career, he has acquired tremendous expertise and demonstrated outstanding ability as a strategic leader. As we chart an ambitious course for the future of Coyni, we look forward to his contribution and insight.”

Mr. Levine added, “Digital assets are exponentially transforming the way we send, spend and store value. Coyni’s unique properties remove cost and friction in the payment system and at the same time increase speed and safety to all participants. I look forward to parlaying my past experience as the Company launches its smart-contract token technology and as CEO of Coyni drive strong growth momentum, adoption and inclusion.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

