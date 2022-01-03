Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for January 2022

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Dogwalkers and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in January 2022:



ICR Virtual Conference 2022, January 10-11, 2022: Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler will participate in a panel and company presentation. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, January 14, 2022: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 73 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,600 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

