Green is this spring’s No. 1 color, and these 8 editor-approved products pass the vibe check with flying colors

Green is synonymous with so many feelings and moments. From new life and beginnings to growth, green is a calming and motivating color. This year, there’s been a green rush happening across the shopping and social media spaces, with tons of brands and influencers highlighting tons of green hues in their products and content.

Dubbed the “unofficially official” color of spring, brands like KAYALI, Bearaby, Stanley and more have embraced green by creating new products or revamping some of their best sellers to meet the times.

From KAYALI’s new powdery-fresh Pistachio Gelato fragrance to Brooklinen’s Luxe Core Sheet Set that everyone can’t stop raving about, check out our eight editor-approved green picks to shop this spring.

KAYALI, the respected fragrance brand founded by beauty mogul Huda Kattan’s sister, just released its newest fragrance inspired by Italy and a scoop of gelato. The intense fragrance smells edible — it’s that good.

It stays true to its green roots with notes of creamy pistachio gelato, whipped cream, roasted hazelnut, sweet rum and fluffy marshmallow. If we had to use one word to describe this fragrance, it would be “yummy.”

Stanley’s soft matte tumblers have been going viral since the top of 2023, but fans have been going absolutely insane for the newest color. The brand released the jade shade just in time for spring, and the color’s just as impressive as the tumbler’s features.

It’s practically indestructible and keeps water ice-cold for up to 11 hours. It also has an ergonomic comfort grip handle and a tapered base that easily fits in car cup holders.

The Monos Carry-On is, by far, the best carry-on suitcase I’ve ever used. It’s specifically designed to fit in most major airlines’ overhead compartments and has an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, giving you peace of mind that it will never break or crack.

It also has an ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, a TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels and vegan leather details.

If there’s one accessory everyone needs for spring and summer, it’s a crossbody bag, and, in my opinion, few brands hit the ball out of the park like Dagne Dover.

Specifically, the brand’s Micah Crossbody is best for both transitional weather and hot weather since it’s “the lightest neoprene crossbody bag ever.” In addition to being super lightweight, it’s the perfect everyday bag that literally goes with everything in your closet.

Also, since it’s water-resistant, it’s handy for use in the rain.

Finding the right sheet set isn’t as easy as it sounds. Most brands are either incredibly pricey or offer cheap quality that feels like rough paper on the skin. Brooklinen is one of the few brands to meet its claim as one of the best while remaining reasonably priced.

Each piece in the brand’s Luxe Core Sheet Set has a rich, buttery-smooth weave that feels smooth to the touch and instantly upgrades your bedroom vibe. They have a luxe 480 thread count and a slightly luminous finish.

The set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Show a little whimsy while protecting your phone with this CASETiFY Impact case. It has 8.2-foot drop protection, a raised bezel for screen protection and built-in eco-shock protection and is wireless charging compatible.

What makes this case special, though, is the adorable green macaron designs that feel oh-so-spring-y. Live your French girl fantasy with this sweet and flirty case.

You likely already know that scent diffusers are safer for your health and the air you breathe, lasting longer and spreading natural scents farther than traditional plug-ins. While there are tons of diffusers on the market, Vitruvi is, hands down, the most stunning and thoughtfully designed of the bunch.

While most diffusers are flimsy and lightweight, the Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser boasts a healthy heft thanks to its matte ceramic build. This beautiful finish allows it to also double as a piece of decor.

This diffuser’s a great way to scent your space safely and naturally. Just fill the water reservoir, add a few drops of 100% pure essential oils, pop the cap and ceramic cover back on and turn it on.

Bearaby, one of the world’s most well-known weighted blanket brands, just teamed up with popular home fragrance brand NEST New York for a stunning new release in honor of Autism Acceptance Month.

The brands came together to create the Midnight Moss & Vetiver Wilderness Gift Set to support the efforts of the non-profit organization NEXT for AUTISM. The cause is near and dear to NEST founder Laura Slatkin, whose son is severely impacted by Autism.

The green-hued gift set includes the new NEST New York Midnight Moss & Vetiver Classic Candle and the Bearaby Midnight Moss Velvet Napper (15 lbs.). Slatkin’s son’s love for nature and the outdoors inspired both designs. A portion of proceeds from sales will go directly toward NEXT for Autism.

