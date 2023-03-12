Green up your space with the best live plants you can buy on Amazon

Add some photosynthesis to your home with the best plants you can buy on Amazon.

Nothing makes a room feel alive like a houseplant basking in the sunlight. When you're looking for a new houseplant, you might not think to look online. But whether you're after a snake plant or a peace lily, Amazon has a supply as leafy as its namesake.

You don't have to have a green thumb to successfully care for some of the most common house plants. Ever popular for their hardiness, plants like fiddle leaf figs, bamboo, snake plants, and rubber plants are hard to kill.

Whether placing a succulent next to your laptop or draping an ivy along the window, there are so many ways to incorporate house plants into the design of your home. Regardless of how you intend to display your greenery, Amazon has all the plants and accessories.

1. A fast-growing fiddle-leaf fig

Ever popular, fiddle leaf figs are low maintenance and attractively leafy.

Often found in interior design catalogs and trendy coffee shops, the fiddle leaf fig is having a moment. These houseplants grow impressive, almost Jurassic-proportioned leaves that come in a deep green. They're also extremely easy to take care of and will shoot up nearly anywhere they can get light. Thriving on weekly watering, mine has simply exploded in size.

$41 at Amazon

2. A long-leafed sansevieria snake plant

Snake plants are easy to take care of and good for air.

I've always thought that snake plants look more like eels than snakes. Either way, the sansevieria is a beautiful long-leafed plant and a staple of home interiors. With a natural pillar-like shape, the snake plant is easy to fit into any home design scheme, making an attractive tabletop or floor plant that will grow to meet the light.

$22 at Amazon

3. Succulents for the whole house

Fill the whole home with succulents.

Some rooms benefit from little details. Small succulents often make for candle-sized splashes of green for your home. And oh, the green! A good succulent might be full of any number of shades of green, from vibrant kelly greens to deep ponderosa or gray greens. Some include pops of red, oranges and even purples.

This 25-pack of succulents comes with enough plants to fill every window sill in your home (or give out at parties) it's a one-stop order that will fill your home with life. Plus, succulents are so easy to care for.

$38 at Amazon

4. A cluster of cactus

A plant so hardy it can survive the desert.

Just cause it's prickly doesn't mean it can't be your friend. The humble cactus is the classic low-effort plant for your desk. Native to desert and dry regions, cacti can usually live for quite a while between rains—or watering. This pack of four cacti is a readymade thorn-ucopia for your desk or windowsill.

$15 at Amazon

5. Quick-growing bamboo

Watch it 'shoot' up.

There are few organisms as hearty as bamboo. A grass that can grow as tall as small as many small trees, bamboo forms tall vertical green shoots. This cluster of live bamboo comes ready to pot. Once correctly potted, it should spring up and create a hearty stand.

$25 at Amazon

6. A many-leafed philodendron

Fill your home with philodendron green.

A philodendron is a classic indoor house plant. Properly cared for, philodendrons can fill a whole corner of your room or make for a well-manicured plant for your bedside table. With long spreading stems, philodendrons can be potted in a hanging pot, sit on top of a speaker column or fill out an unused table surface. Altogether it's a highly versatile plant that's known for being simple to care for.

$31 at Amazon

7. A colorful rubber plant

Rubber plants are full of unusual colors.

Rubber plants can vary in color quite a lot, from rich piney greens to bright reds and burgundy. While rubber plants can remain small enough to remain potted, they can also grow large enough to tower into the jungle canopy.

$25 at Amazon

8. An aloe plant for more than just decor

Aloe is more than just aesthetics.

Aloe plants are certainly attractive. However, these spiny plants offer more than just appearance. Naturally cooling and full of a gooey interior, an aloe plant can heal burns or be made into gooey and tasty beverages. Because of its healing properties, an aloe plant is an excellent medicinal plant to keep in the home.

$15 at Amazon

9. An elegant peace lily

A peace lily makes a strong home centerpiece.

Peace lilies bloom pearl white with folded flowers that emerge from deep-green leafy clusters. Hearty enough for all, these flowering plants are accessible beginner's flowers. An excellent centerpiece for a sunny table, peace lilies can find homes in all sorts of apartments and spaces.

$34 at Amazon

10. A notched-leaf monstera

Classic house plants for a reason.

Similar to a philodendron, a monstera is a trendy, large-leafed house plant with long stems. What makes monsteras stick out is their notched leaf, which is filled with holes. Easy to care for, it's a beautiful houseplant that grows with such vigor that it will take over a whole subsection of your room if you're not careful.

$47 at Amazon

11. An always easy-going pothos

One of the most popular houseplants ever.

Pothos plants are known for being easy-going and hearty. Often potted in hanging pots, these gold-flecked plants trail and wend, dangling down and adapting to the objects in your room. If you want a water-and-forget-it plant that will spread and crawl, don't overlook the classic golden pothos.

$20 at Amazon

