Green Shift Commodities Announces Non-Brokered Free-Trading Private Placement Financing

Green Shift Commodities Ltd.
·3 min read
Green Shift Commodities Ltd.
Green Shift Commodities Ltd.

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Shift Commodities Ltd. (TSXV: GCOM), (“Green Shift” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement on a best efforts basis of units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for minimum gross proceeds to the Company of $1,500,000 and maximum gross proceeds equal to the maximum amount that may be issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, as defined below (the “Offering”). The Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption and accordingly the securities issued in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for 24 months following the date of issuance.

Trumbull Fisher, CEO and Director of GCOM commented, “We have been overwhelmed by the positive recognition we have received from current and prospective shareholders on our recent district-scale lithium project acquisition in Argentina, which we expect to close in January. Today’s announcement will allow us to advance exploration on our uranium and battery commodity assets, during a time of significant demand in both sectors. Importantly, with the listed issuer financing exemption, we are very pleased to offer a wider range of investors the ability to participate in our growth early on through free trading securities.”

Certain eligible finders who direct investors to participate in the Offering shall be paid a cash fee of 7% of the value of the Units sold to such investors and shall be issued such number of finders’ warrants (“Finder Warrants”) equal to 7% of the Units sold to such investors. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 for 24 months following the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance its battery commodity and uranium portfolio projects, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about December 22, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”).

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.greenshiftcommodities.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

About Green Shift Commodities Ltd.

Green Shift Commodities Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of commodities needed to help decarbonize and meet net-zero goals.

The Company is developing the Berlin Deposit in Colombia. Apart from uranium, for clean nuclear energy, the Berlin Deposit contains battery commodities including nickel, phosphate, and vanadium. Phosphate is a key component of lithium-ion ferro-phosphate (“LFP”) batteries that are being used by a growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers. Nickel is a component of various lithium-ion batteries, while vanadium is the element used in vanadium redox flow batteries. Neodymium, one of the rare earth elements contained within the Berlin Deposit, is a key component of powerful magnets that are used to increase the efficiency of electric motors and in generators in wind turbines.

For further information, please contact:

Trumbull Fisher, CEO, Green Shift Commodities Ltd.
E: tfisher@greenshiftcommodities.com
Tel: (416) 917-5847

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward looking statements”. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intensions for the future, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, the completion of the Offering and the anticipated closing date, the approval of the TSXV; the outcome of permitting activities, the completion of future exploration work and the potential metallurgical recoveries and results of such test work; the future direction of the Company’s strategy; and other activities, events or developments that are expected, anticipated or may occur in the future. These statements are based on assumptions, including: (i) completion of the Offering, including TSXV approval; (ii) the ability to achieve positive outcomes from test work; (iii) actual results of our exploration, resource goals, metallurgical testing, economic studies and development activities will continue to be positive and proceed as planned, (iv) requisite regulatory and governmental approvals will be received on a timely basis on terms acceptable to Green Shift (i) economic, political and industry market conditions will be favourable, and (vi) financial markets and the market for uranium, battery commodities and rare earth elements will continue to strengthen. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements, including, but not limited to: (1) failure to complete the Offering, (2) changes in general economic and financial market conditions, (3) changes in demand and prices for minerals, (4) the Company’s ability to source commercially viable reactivation transactions and / or establish appropriate joint venture partnerships, (5) litigation, regulatory, and legislative developments, dependence on regulatory approvals, and changes in environmental compliance requirements, community support and the political and economic climate, (6) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with exploration results, resource estimates, potential resource growth, future metallurgical test results, changes in project parameters as plans evolve, (7) competitive developments, (8) availability of future financing, (9) the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including, without limitation, effects of COVID-19 on capital markets, commodity prices, labour regulations, supply chain disruptions and domestic and international travel restrictions, (9) exploration risks, and other factors beyond the control of Green Shift including those factors set out in the “Risk Factors” in our Management Discussion and Analysis dated May 2, 2022 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Green Shift Commodities Ltd. assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • DeGrom's deal with Rangers could be worth $222M for 6 years

    Jacob deGrom's $185 million, five-year contract with Texas includes a pair of conditional options, one that protects the Rangers against an arm injury and another that would make the deal worth $222 million over six seasons if he is remains a top pitcher at the end of 2027. The deal agreed to Friday with the two-time Cy Young Award winner includes salaries of $30 million next year, $40 million each in 2024 and '25, $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027. DeGrom's $37 million average annual

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Carr-Adams connection rallies Raiders past Chargers 27-20

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derek Carr completed two long touchdown passes to Davante Adams in the third quarter to rally the Las Vegas Raiders to a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. That connection on offense backed an aggressive defense that sacked Justin Herbert five times as the Raiders (5-7) won their third consecutive game and split their season series with the Chargers. The loss was a significant setback for the Chargers (6-6), who are just outside the playoff picture. Los Angel

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South. The seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed a one-yard TD pass to rookie Cade Otton, finishing a 91-yard drive to pull within 16-10 with exactly three minutes remaining. He got the ball back with 2:29 to go, then won it with a 6-yard thro