Green Plains Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

·20 min read
Results for the Second Quarter of 2022:

  • Second quarter net income attributable to Green Plains of $46.4 million and EPS of $0.73 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Green Plains of $9.7 million and EPS of $0.20 per diluted share for the same period in the prior year

  • EBITDA of $84.4 million, inclusive of a USDA COVID relief payment of $27.7 million, compared to $50.9 million for the same period in the prior year

  • Consolidated crush margin of $0.28 per gallon for the second quarter

  • Plant utilization rate of 96.9%, demonstrating the ability of our upgraded production platform

  • $604.2 million of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities; $70.0 million available under a committed credit facility

  • Commissioning of the MSC™ system in Central City, Nebraska, began in July and anticipate commissioning of the systems in Mount Vernon, Indiana, and Obion, Tennessee, to begin in the coming months

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to the company was $46.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share compared to net income of $9.7 million or $0.20 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Revenues were $1,012.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared with $724.4 million for the same period last year.

“During the second quarter we achieved strong operating results and generated significant positive free cash flow,” said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our modernization and transformation program led to strong plant utilization rates and we also benefitted from non-ethanol contributions such as renewable corn oil and Ultra-High Protein. The results include $27.7 million in COVID relief from the USDA Biofuel Producer Program, offsetting some of the losses experienced in 2020. Even without this payment, our performance was the result of years of planning and execution allowing us to operate at historically high run rates of 97%, which puts us in a strong position to bring additional MSC capacity online in the coming quarters.”

“Execution of our transformation remains our key focus,” continued Becker. “Our three MSC locations under construction today are anticipated to come online in the third and fourth quarter with Central City currently in the startup and commissioning process. We are excited to have recently broken ground on the largest MSC project to date with our turnkey JV partner, Tharaldson Ethanol, and anticipate this JV to come online in mid-2023.”

“Customer engagement is growing globally as we send more 50% and 60% corn fermented protein to new and existing domestic and international customers for both ingredient evaluation and commercial use. We anticipate the third quarter to be one of our strongest in new orders, further proving the acceptance of our new plant-based, corn fermented protein products for use in various species and markets,” added Becker. “In addition to direct customer engagement, we are now starting to receive direct follow-on orders in markets where we sent evaluation product over the past year. Lastly, commercialization of our 60% protein product is ongoing and we are realizing continued improvement in operating results from our current production of 50% protein and renewable corn oil yield enhancements.”

“We are planning to break ground on our first full-scale commercial low-carbon Clean Sugar Technology deployment in Shenandoah, Iowa, during the third quarter and believe we are on track for a 2023 startup,” said Becker. “Customer engagement is extremely high and we have signed our first letter of intent for potential co-location of a food-grade production facility on the rapidly expanding Shenandoah bio-campus and remain in negotiations with several others. We continue to ship product for evaluation from our Innovation Center at York where we have a semi-commercial continuous system producing multiple grades of dextrose and glucose for food and industrial applications. We believe this is a truly disruptive technology that can position Green Plains front and center in the bio-economy.”

“With the positive results from the quarter, our financial strength continues to be a strategic driver of our ability to execute on our transformation. We have a strong liquidity position with over $600 million cash at the end of the quarter, completed the conversion of our 2024 convertible debt into common stock at the beginning of July, and positioned the company to exit 2022 ready to deliver on the remainder of our Total Transformation Plan. We have been laying out and executing against this plan the past couple of years, and we can clearly see the inflection point of this strategy,” concluded Becker.

Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Announced aquafeed partnership with Riverence to expand trout and salmon feed production in Idaho

  • Converted the remaining balance of $64.0 million of the 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 into common stock

  • Broke ground on MSC™ at Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota

  • Commencing construction on Clean Sugar Technology™ deployment at Shenandoah, Iowa, biorefinery

Results of Operations
Green Plains ethanol production segment sold 231.4 million gallons of ethanol during the second quarter of 2022, compared with 190.9 million gallons for the same period in 2021. The consolidated ethanol crush margin was $65.3 million, or $0.28 per gallon, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $70.2 million, or $0.37 per gallon, for the same period in 2021. The consolidated ethanol crush margin is the ethanol production segment’s operating income before depreciation and amortization, which includes corn oil and Ultra-High Protein, plus intercompany storage, transportation, nonrecurring decommissioning costs and other fees, net of related expenses.

Consolidated revenues increased $288.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with the same period in 2021, primarily due to higher prices and higher volumes sold for ethanol, distillers grains and corn oil.

Net income attributable to Green Plains increased $36.7 million and EBITDA increased $33.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with the same period last year, primarily due to $27.7 million in COVID-19 relief, and higher margins in agribusiness and energy services offset by slightly lower ethanol crush margins. Interest expense decreased $11.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with the same period in 2021 due to a loss on settlement of convertible notes of $9.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Income tax expense was $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with income tax benefit of $4.8 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets included in AOCI for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a decrease of the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets included in AOCI during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Segment Information
The company reports the financial and operating performance for the following three operating segments: (1) ethanol production, which includes the production of ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and corn oil, (2) agribusiness and energy services, which includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, corn oil, natural gas and other commodities and (3) partnership, which includes fuel storage and transportation services. Intercompany fees charged to the ethanol production segment for storage and logistics services, grain procurement and product sales are included in the partnership and agribusiness and energy services segments and eliminated upon consolidation. Third-party costs of grain consumed and revenues from product sales are reported directly in the ethanol production segment.


GREEN PLAINS INC.
SEGMENT OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Var.

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Var.

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production

$

861,166

 

 

$

555,273

 

 

55.1

%

 

$

1,498,719

 

 

$

978,995

 

 

53.1

%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

157,559

 

 

 

173,487

 

 

(9.2

)

 

 

306,271

 

 

 

307,431

 

 

(0.4

)

Partnership

 

19,654

 

 

 

19,701

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

38,754

 

 

 

40,107

 

 

(3.4

)

Intersegment eliminations

 

(25,985

)

 

 

(24,043

)

 

8.1

 

 

 

(49,915

)

 

 

(48,475

)

 

3.0

 

 

$

1,012,394

 

 

$

724,418

 

 

39.8

%

 

$

1,793,829

 

 

$

1,278,058

 

 

40.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production

$

56,345

 

 

$

61,617

 

 

(8.6

)%

 

$

32,338

 

 

$

69,814

 

 

(53.7

)%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

13,903

 

 

 

3,306

 

 

320.5

 

 

 

28,176

 

 

 

21,176

 

 

33.1

 

Partnership

 

19,654

 

 

 

19,701

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

38,754

 

 

 

40,107

 

 

(3.4

)

Intersegment eliminations

 

1,178

 

 

 

386

 

 

205.2

 

 

 

738

 

 

 

(1,680

)

 

(143.9

)

 

$

91,080

 

 

$

85,010

 

 

7.1

%

 

$

100,006

 

 

$

129,417

 

 

(22.7

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production

$

19,114

 

 

$

18,483

 

 

3.4

%

 

$

37,546

 

 

$

37,011

 

 

1.4

%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

470

 

 

 

595

 

 

(21.0

)

 

 

934

 

 

 

1,202

 

 

(22.3

)

Partnership

 

823

 

 

 

795

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

1,721

 

 

 

1,682

 

 

2.3

 

Corporate activities

 

560

 

 

 

659

 

 

(15.0

)

 

 

1,165

 

 

 

1,318

 

 

(11.6

)

 

$

20,967

 

 

$

20,532

 

 

2.1

%

 

$

41,366

 

 

$

41,213

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production

$

27,506

 

 

$

33,543

 

 

(18.0

)%

 

$

(23,652

)

 

$

13,223

 

 

(278.9

)%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

10,281

 

 

 

(851

)

 

*

 

 

20,689

 

 

 

12,495

 

 

65.6

 

Partnership

 

12,104

 

 

 

11,916

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

23,913

 

 

 

24,787

 

 

(3.5

)

Intersegment eliminations

 

1,178

 

 

 

386

 

 

205.2

 

 

 

738

 

 

 

(1,680

)

 

(143.9

)

Corporate activities (1)

 

(17,228

)

 

 

(13,961

)

 

23.4

 

 

 

(35,749

)

 

 

13,555

 

 

(363.7

)

 

$

33,841

 

 

$

31,033

 

 

9.0

%

 

$

(14,061

)

 

$

62,380

 

 

(122.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production

$

74,680

 

 

$

52,052

 

 

43.5

%

 

$

41,954

 

 

$

50,263

 

 

(16.5

)%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

10,750

 

 

 

(254

)

 

*

 

 

21,473

 

 

 

13,697

 

 

56.8

 

Partnership

 

13,123

 

 

 

12,880

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

26,005

 

 

 

26,813

 

 

(3.0

)

Intersegment eliminations

 

1,657

 

 

 

386

 

 

329.3

 

 

 

738

 

 

 

(1,680

)

 

(143.9

)

Corporate activities (1)

 

(15,828

)

 

 

(14,140

)

 

11.9

 

 

 

(33,608

)

 

 

14,074

 

 

(338.8

)

EBITDA

 

84,382

 

 

 

50,924

 

 

65.7

 

 

 

56,562

 

 

 

103,167

 

 

(45.2

)

Other income (2)

 

(27,712

)

 

 

 

 

*

 

 

(27,712

)

 

 

 

 

*

Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net

 

 

 

 

3,825

 

 

*

 

 

 

 

 

(33,068

)

 

*

Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees

 

45

 

 

 

50

 

 

(10.0

)

 

 

90

 

 

 

94

 

 

(4.3

)

 

$

56,715

 

 

$

54,799

 

 

3.5

%

 

$

28,940

 

 

$

70,193

 

 

(58.8

)%

(1) Includes corporate expenses, offset by a loss on sale of assets of $3.8 million and a $33.1 million gain on sale of assets for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.
(2) Other income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, includes a grant received from the USDA related to the Biofuel Producer Program of $27.7 million.

* Percentage variances not considered meaningful


GREEN PLAINS INC.
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(unaudited, in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Var.

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Var.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol sold (gallons)

231,413

 

190,913

 

21.2

%

 

427,761

 

368,913

 

16.0

%

Distillers grains sold (equivalent dried tons)

593

 

494

 

20.0

 

 

1,109

 

967

 

14.7

 

Corn oil sold (pounds)

72,232

 

54,875

 

31.6

 

 

131,527

 

101,438

 

29.7

 

Corn consumed (bushels)

80,218

 

65,424

 

22.6

 

 

148,522

 

127,020

 

16.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agribusiness and energy services (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Domestic ethanol sold (gallons)

231,093

 

228,274

 

1.2

 

 

412,818

 

407,094

 

1.4

 

Export ethanol sold (gallons)

57,713

 

20,690

 

178.9

 

 

108,973

 

88,425

 

23.2

 

 

288,806

 

248,964

 

16.0

 

 

521,791

 

495,519

 

5.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Partnership

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Storage and throughput (gallons)

232,451

 

191,842

 

21.2

%

 

429,698

 

370,818

 

15.9

%

(1) Includes gallons from the ethanol production segment

GREEN PLAINS INC.
CONSOLIDATED CRUSH MARGIN
(unaudited, in thousands except per gallon amounts)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

($ per gallon produced)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production operating income

$

27,506

 

$

33,543

 

$

0.12

 

$

0.18

Depreciation and amortization

 

19,114

 

 

18,483

 

 

0.08

 

 

0.10

Total adjusted ethanol production

 

46,620

 

 

52,026

 

 

0.20

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intercompany fees, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Storage and logistics (partnership)

 

12,130

 

 

11,978

 

 

0.05

 

 

0.06

Marketing and agribusiness fees (1) (agribusiness and energy services)

 

6,504

 

 

6,234

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.03

Consolidated ethanol crush margin

$

65,254

 

$

70,238

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.37

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, includes $0.6 million and $1.5 million, respectively, for certain nonrecurring decommissioning and nonethanol operation costs.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
On June 30, 2022, Green Plains had $604.2 million in total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities, and $70.0 million available under a committed revolving credit facility, which is subject to restrictions and other lending conditions. Total debt outstanding at June 30, 2022 was $902.6 million, including $308.4 million outstanding debt under working capital revolvers and other short-term borrowing arrangements and $58.5 million of non-recourse debt related to Green Plains Partners, net of debt issuance costs. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the remaining balance of $64.0 million of the 4.00% 2024 Convertible Senior Notes was converted into common stock.

Conference Call Information
On Aug 2, 2022 Green Plains Inc. and Green Plains Partners LP will host a joint conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time) to discuss second quarter 2022 operating results for each company. To participate in the live call, please pre-register here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN. The company advises participants to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call, transcript and presentation will be accessible on Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins to measure the company’s financial performance and to internally manage its businesses. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization excluding the change in right-of-use assets. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments related to our proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investees, gains and losses related to the sale of assets, and other income associated with the USDA COVID-19 relief grant. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors for comparison with peer and other companies. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or segment operating income, which are determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP calculations may vary from company to company. Accordingly, the company’s computation of adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of another company.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Partners LP
Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include: disruption caused by health epidemics, such as the coronavirus outbreak, competition in the industries in which Green Plains operates; commodity market risks, financial market risks; counterparty risks; risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, including changes to tax laws; risks related to closing and achieving anticipated results from acquisitions and disposals. Other factors can include risks associated with Green Plains’ ability to realize higher margins anticipated from the company’s high protein feed initiative or to achieve anticipated savings from Project 24 and other risks discussed in Green Plains’ reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


Consolidated Financial Results

GREEN PLAINS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 

June 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

508,151

 

$

426,220

Restricted cash

 

71,128

 

 

134,739

Marketable securities

 

24,966

 

 

124,859

Accounts receivable, net

 

158,363

 

 

119,961

Income taxes receivable

 

1,067

 

 

911

Inventories

 

315,040

 

 

267,838

Other current assets

 

80,981

 

 

43,221

Total current assets

 

1,159,696

 

 

1,117,749

Property and equipment, net

 

980,917

 

 

893,517

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

66,681

 

 

64,042

Other assets

 

88,714

 

 

84,447

Total assets

$

2,296,008

 

$

2,159,755

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

127,163

 

$

146,063

Accrued and other liabilities

 

45,115

 

 

56,980

Derivative financial instruments

 

49,959

 

 

43,244

Operating lease current liabilities

 

17,768

 

 

16,814

Short-term notes payable and other borrowings

 

308,405

 

 

173,418

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

99,164

 

 

35,285

Total current liabilities

 

647,574

 

 

471,804

Long-term debt

 

495,027

 

 

514,006

Operating lease long-term liabilities

 

51,996

 

 

49,795

Other liabilities

 

19,682

 

 

22,131

Total liabilities

 

1,214,279

 

 

1,057,736

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Total Green Plains stockholders' equity

 

931,173

 

 

950,500

Noncontrolling interests

 

150,556

 

 

151,519

Total stockholders' equity

 

1,081,729

 

 

1,102,019

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,296,008

 

$

2,159,755


GREEN PLAINS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Var.

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Var.

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenues

$

1,009,935

 

 

$

721,786

 

 

39.9

%

 

$

1,786,625

 

 

$

1,273,766

 

 

40.3

%

Service revenues

 

2,459

 

 

 

2,632

 

 

(6.6

)

 

 

7,204

 

 

 

4,292

 

 

67.8

 

Total revenues

 

1,012,394

 

 

 

724,418

 

 

39.8

 

 

 

1,793,829

 

 

 

1,278,058

 

 

40.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses reflected below)

 

921,314

 

 

 

639,408

 

 

44.1

 

 

 

1,693,823

 

 

 

1,148,641

 

 

47.5

 

Operations and maintenance expenses

 

6,159

 

 

 

6,237

 

 

(1.3

)

 

 

11,725

 

 

 

11,991

 

 

(2.2

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

30,113

 

 

 

23,383

 

 

28.8

 

 

 

60,976

 

 

 

46,901

 

 

30.0

 

Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net

 

 

 

 

3,825

 

 

*

 

 

 

 

 

(33,068

)

 

*

Depreciation and amortization expenses

 

20,967

 

 

 

20,532

 

 

2.1

 

 

 

41,366

 

 

 

41,213

 

 

0.4

 

Total costs and expenses

 

978,553

 

 

 

693,385

 

 

41.1

 

 

 

1,807,890

 

 

 

1,215,678

 

 

48.7

 

Operating income (loss)

 

33,841

 

 

 

31,033

 

 

9.0

 

 

 

(14,061

)

 

 

62,380

 

 

(122.5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

806

 

 

 

441

 

 

82.8

 

 

 

877

 

 

 

471

 

 

86.2

 

Interest expense

 

(7,800

)

 

 

(19,058

)

 

(59.1

)

 

 

(16,606

)

 

 

(50,737

)

 

(67.3

)

Other, net

 

28,165

 

 

 

(1,250

)

 

*

 

 

28,576

 

 

 

(1,240

)

 

*

Total other income (expense)

 

21,171

 

 

 

(19,867

)

 

(206.6

)

 

 

12,847

 

 

 

(51,506

)

 

(124.9

)

Income (loss) before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investees

 

55,012

 

 

 

11,166

 

 

392.7

 

 

 

(1,214

)

 

 

10,874

 

 

(111.2

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

(2,895

)

 

 

4,783

 

 

(160.5

)

 

 

(1,742

)

 

 

2,921

 

 

(159.6

)

Income (loss) from equity method investees

 

603

 

 

 

168

 

 

258.9

 

 

 

(196

)

 

 

343

 

 

(157.1

)

Net income (loss)

 

52,720

 

 

 

16,117

 

 

227.1

 

 

 

(3,152

)

 

 

14,138

 

 

(122.3

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

6,322

 

 

 

6,374

 

 

(0.8

)

 

 

11,924

 

 

 

10,940

 

 

9.0

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains

$

46,398

 

 

$

9,743

 

 

376.2

%

 

$

(15,076

)

 

$

3,198

 

 

*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains - basic

$

0.87

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

 

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains - diluted

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

 

 

$

(0.28

)

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

53,033

 

 

 

45,425

 

 

 

 

 

52,960

 

 

 

41,581

 

 

 

Diluted

 

66,895

 

 

 

58,171

 

 

 

 

 

52,960

 

 

 

42,675

 

 

 


GREEN PLAINS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(3,152

)

 

$

14,138

 

Noncash operating adjustments:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

41,366

 

 

 

41,213

 

Gain on sale of assets, net

 

 

 

 

(31,757

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

31,636

 

Other

 

9,513

 

 

 

3,386

 

Net change in working capital

 

(154,368

)

 

 

(88,828

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(106,641

)

 

 

(30,212

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, net

 

(128,283

)

 

 

(59,899

)

Proceeds from the sale of assets

 

 

 

 

73,846

 

Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities

 

99,917

 

 

 

 

Other investing activities

 

(6,976

)

 

 

(4,000

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(35,342

)

 

 

9,947

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Net proceeds - long term debt

 

43,796

 

 

 

219,142

 

Net proceeds (payments) - short-term borrowings

 

135,494

 

 

 

(16,033

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

 

 

191,134

 

Other

 

(18,987

)

 

 

(33,415

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

160,303

 

 

 

360,828

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

18,320

 

 

 

340,563

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

560,959

 

 

 

274,810

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

579,279

 

 

$

615,373

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

508,151

 

 

$

496,932

 

Restricted cash

 

71,128

 

 

 

118,441

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

579,279

 

 

$

615,373

 


GREEN PLAINS INC.
RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income (loss)

$

52,720

 

 

$

16,117

 

 

$

(3,152

)

 

$

14,138

 

Interest expense (1)

 

7,800

 

 

 

19,058

 

 

 

16,606

 

 

 

50,737

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

2,895

 

 

 

(4,783

)

 

 

1,742

 

 

 

(2,921

)

Depreciation and amortization (2)

 

20,967

 

 

 

20,532

 

 

 

41,366

 

 

 

41,213

 

EBITDA

 

84,382

 

 

 

50,924

 

 

 

56,562

 

 

 

103,167

 

Other income (3)

 

(27,712

)

 

 

 

 

 

(27,712

)

 

 

 

Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net

 

 

 

 

3,825

 

 

 

 

 

 

(33,068

)

Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees

 

45

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

94

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

56,715

 

 

$

54,799

 

 

$

28,940

 

 

$

70,193

 

(1) Interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes losses on settlement of convertible notes of $9.5 million and $31.6 million, respectively.
(2) Excludes amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets and amortization of debt issuance costs.
(3) Other income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, includes a grant received from the USDA related to the Biofuel Producer Program of $27.7 million.


Green Plains Inc. Contacts

Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com

Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com


