Green Plains Partners Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Green Plains Partners LP
·12 min read
Green Plains Partners LP
Green Plains Partners LP

Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

  • Net income of $10.5 million, or $0.44 per common unit

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million and distributable cash flow of $11.3 million

  • Quarterly cash distribution increased to $0.45 per unit

  • Distribution coverage ratio of 1.06x; LTM distribution coverage ratio of 1.07x

  • Leverage ratio, net of cash; 0.82x Adjusted EBITDA

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to the partnership was $10.5 million, or $0.44 per common unit, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $10.3 million, or $0.44 per common unit, for the same period in 2021.

The partnership also reported adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million and distributable cash flow of $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million and distributable cash flow of $11.2 million for the same period in 2021. Distribution coverage was 1.06x for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

“Green Plains Partners continues to achieve consistent returns,” said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe Green Plains’ ability to achieve higher throughput rates, as demonstrated in the second quarter, should benefit the partnership in future periods. As a result of consistent operations and low leverage, we felt confident in increasing the quarterly distribution for the fourth consecutive quarter.”

Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • On July 21, 2022, the board of directors of the partnership’s general partner increased the quarterly cash distribution to $0.45 per unit, or approximately $10.7 million, for the second quarter of 2022. The distribution is payable on August 12, 2022, to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2022.

Results of Operations
Consolidated revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were comparable with the same period for 2021. Operations and maintenance expenses decreased $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with the same period for 2021.

During the second quarter of 2022, Green Plains Inc.’s average production utilization rate was approximately 96.9% of capacity. Ethanol throughput was 232.5 million gallons, which exceeded the contracted minimum volume commitment. As a result, a prior period deficiency credit of $0.8 million was utilized toward the excess volume. Prior year credits of $0.6 million expired unused, leaving a cumulative balance of minimum volume deficiency credits available to Green Plains Trade as of June 30, 2022 of $3.8 million. If these credits are unused by Green Plains Trade, $1.9 million will expire on September 30, 2022, $0.8 million will expire on December 31, 2022, and $1.1 million will expire on March 31, 2023. These credits have been recognized in revenue by the partnership, and as such, future volumes throughput by Green Plains Trade in excess of the quarterly minimum volume commitment, up to the amount of these credits, will not be recognized in revenue in future periods prior to expiration.


GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(unaudited, in million gallons)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

% Var.

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

% Var.

 

Product volumes (mmg)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Storage and throughput services

 

232.5

 

 

 

191.8

 

 

 

21.2

%

 

 

429.7

 

 

 

370.8

 

 

 

15.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Terminal services:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate

 

27.7

 

 

 

21.6

 

 

 

28.2

 

 

 

55.0

 

 

 

40.0

 

 

 

37.5

 

Non-affiliate

 

23.7

 

 

 

27.1

 

 

 

(12.5

)

 

 

45.2

 

 

 

51.5

 

 

 

(12.2

)

 

 

51.4

 

 

 

48.7

 

 

 

5.5

 

 

 

100.2

 

 

 

91.5

 

 

 

9.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Railcar capacity billed (daily avg.)

 

74.5

 

 

 

69.4

 

 

 

7.3

 

 

 

72.1

 

 

 

71.2

 

 

 

1.3

 


Liquidity and Capital Resources
Total liquidity as of June 30, 2022 consisted of $16.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total debt outstanding was $58.5 million, net of debt issuance costs of $0.5 million.

Conference Call Information
On August 2, 2022, Green Plains Partners LP and Green Plains Inc. will host a joint conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time) to discuss second quarter 2022 financial and operating results for each company. To participate in the live call, please pre-register here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN. The company advises participants to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call, transcript and presentation will be accessible on Green Plains Partners’ website at http://ir.greenplainspartners.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are supplemental financial measures used to assess the partnership’s financial performance. Management believes adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow provide investors useful information in assessing the partnership’s financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, plus adjustments for transaction costs related to acquisitions or financing transactions, unit-based compensation expense, net gains or losses on asset sales and the partnership’s proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investee. Distributable cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less interest paid or payable, income taxes paid or payable, maintenance capital expenditures and the partnership’s proportionate share of distributable cash flow adjustments of our equity method investee. References to LTM refer to results from the immediately preceding twelve-month period. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP to analyze the partnership’s results.

About Green Plains Partners LP
Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of ultra-high protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in Green Plains Partners’ reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains Partners assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


Consolidated Financial Results

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 

June 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,527

 

 

$

17,645

 

Accounts receivable, including from affiliates

 

16,475

 

 

 

14,555

 

Other current assets

 

1,216

 

 

 

845

 

Total current assets

 

34,218

 

 

 

33,045

 

Property and equipment, net

 

27,686

 

 

 

28,773

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

40,145

 

 

 

38,863

 

Other assets

 

14,162

 

 

 

13,791

 

Total assets

$

116,211

 

 

$

114,472

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable, including to affiliates

$

6,549

 

 

$

4,954

 

Operating lease current liabilities

 

12,330

 

 

 

12,108

 

Other current liabilities

 

5,162

 

 

 

5,420

 

Total current liabilities

 

24,041

 

 

 

22,482

 

Long-term debt

 

58,502

 

 

 

59,467

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

2,237

 

 

 

2,658

 

Operating lease long-term liabilities

 

29,116

 

 

 

27,562

 

Total liabilities

 

113,896

 

 

 

112,169

 

 

 

 

 

Partners' equity

 

2,315

 

 

 

2,303

 

Total liabilities and partners' equity

$

116,211

 

 

$

114,472

 



GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands except per unit amounts)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

% Var.

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

% Var.

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate

$

18,742

 

 

$

18,531

 

 

 

1.1

%

 

$

36,837

 

 

$

37,840

 

 

 

(2.7)

%

Non-affiliate

 

912

 

 

 

1,170

 

 

 

(22.1

)

 

 

1,917

 

 

 

2,267

 

 

 

(15.4

)

Total revenues

 

19,654

 

 

 

19,701

 

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

38,754

 

 

 

40,107

 

 

 

(3.4

)

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operations and maintenance (excluding depreciation and amortization reflected below)

 

6,160

 

 

 

6,238

 

 

 

(1.3

)

 

 

11,725

 

 

 

11,992

 

 

 

(2.2

)

General and administrative

 

925

 

 

 

1,059

 

 

 

(12.7

)

 

 

2,110

 

 

 

2,260

 

 

 

(6.6

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

823

 

 

 

795

 

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

1,721

 

 

 

1,682

 

 

 

2.3

 

Total operating expenses

 

7,908

 

 

 

8,092

 

 

 

(2.3

)

 

 

15,556

 

 

 

15,934

 

 

 

(2.4

)

Operating income

 

11,746

 

 

 

11,609

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

23,198

 

 

 

24,173

 

 

 

(4.0

)

Interest expense

 

(1,384

)

 

 

(1,411

)

 

 

(1.9

)

 

 

(2,623

)

 

 

(3,339

)

 

 

(21.4

)

Income before income taxes and income from equity method investee

 

10,362

 

 

 

10,198

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

20,575

 

 

 

20,834

 

 

 

(1.2

)

Income tax expense

 

(39

)

 

 

(68

)

 

 

(42.6

)

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(152

)

 

 

(49.3

)

Income from equity method investee

 

196

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

16.7

 

 

 

371

 

 

 

343

 

 

 

8.2

 

Net income

$

10,519

 

 

$

10,298

 

 

 

2.1

%

 

$

20,869

 

 

$

21,025

 

 

 

(0.7

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to partners' ownership interests:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General partner

$

210

 

 

$

206

 

 

 

1.9

%

 

$

417

 

 

$

421

 

 

 

(1.0

)%

Limited partners - common unitholders

 

10,309

 

 

 

10,092

 

 

 

2.2

 

 

 

20,452

 

 

 

20,604

 

 

 

(0.7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per limited partner unit (basic and diluted):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common units

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

 

%

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

 

(1.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding (basic and diluted):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common units

 

23,208

 

 

 

23,161

 

 

 

 

 

23,208

 

 

 

23,161

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Revenues Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Storage and throughput services

$

11,570

 

 

$

11,564

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

$

23,128

 

 

$

23,825

 

 

 

(2.9

)%

Railcar transportation services

 

5,119

 

 

 

4,795

 

 

 

6.8

 

 

 

9,771

 

 

 

9,837

 

 

 

(0.7

)

Terminal services

 

2,036

 

 

 

2,218

 

 

 

(8.2

)

 

 

4,120

 

 

 

4,260

 

 

 

(3.3

)

Trucking and other

 

929

 

 

 

1,124

 

 

 

(17.3

)

 

 

1,735

 

 

 

2,185

 

 

 

(20.6

)

Total revenues

$

19,654

 

 

$

19,701

 

 

 

(0.2

)%

 

$

38,754

 

 

$

40,107

 

 

 

(3.4

)%



GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

20,869

 

 

$

21,025

 

Noncash operating adjustments

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,721

 

 

 

1,682

 

Other

 

(53

)

 

 

1,075

 

Net change in working capital

 

(1,343

)

 

 

379

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

21,194

 

 

 

24,161

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(305

)

 

 

(291

)

Disposition of assets

 

 

 

 

27,500

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(305

)

 

 

27,209

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Payments of distributions

 

(20,976

)

 

 

(5,684

)

Net payments on long-term debt

 

(1,031

)

 

 

(46,834

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(22,007

)

 

 

(52,518

)

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

(1,118

)

 

 

(1,148

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

17,645

 

 

 

2,478

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

16,527

 

 

$

1,330

 



GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP
RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands except ratios)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

LTM Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

Net income

$

10,519

 

 

$

10,298

 

 

$

20,869

 

 

$

21,025

 

 

$

40,206

 

Interest expense(1)

 

1,384

 

 

 

1,411

 

 

 

2,623

 

 

 

3,339

 

 

 

6,676

 

Income tax expense

 

39

 

 

 

68

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

113

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

823

 

 

 

795

 

 

 

1,721

 

 

 

1,682

 

 

 

3,776

 

Transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

Unit-based compensation expense

 

60

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

159

 

 

 

239

 

Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of equity method investee(2)

 

45

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

180

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

12,870

 

 

 

12,702

 

 

 

25,499

 

 

 

26,456

 

 

 

51,190

 

Interest paid or payable

 

(1,384

)

 

 

(1,411

)

 

 

(2,623

)

 

 

(3,339

)

 

 

(5,676

)

Income taxes paid or payable

 

(39

)

 

 

(68

)

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(152

)

 

 

(113

)

Maintenance capital expenditures

 

(126

)

 

 

 

 

 

(258

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(395

)

Distributable cash flow(3)

$

11,321

 

 

$

11,223

 

 

$

22,541

 

 

$

22,963

 

 

$

45,006

 

Distributions declared(4)

$

10,666

 

 

$

2,844

 

 

$

21,213

 

 

$

5,686

 

 

$

41,952

 

Coverage ratio

 

1.06x

 

 

 

3.95x

 

 

 

1.06x

 

 

 

4.04x

 

 

 

1.07x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

58,502

 

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,527

 

Long-term debt, net of cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

41,975

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

51,190

 

Leverage ratio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.82x

 

(1) Interest expense for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2022 includes $1.0 million unamortized debt issuance costs written off upon extinguishment of debt.
(2) Represents the partnership’s proportional share of depreciation and amortization of its equity method investee.
(3) Distributable cash flow does not include adjustments for the principal payments on the term loan of $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $4.2 million for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Distributable cash flow does not include adjustments for the principal payments on the term loan of $9.3 million, of which $0.5 million relates to the Ord disposition, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $46.8 million, of which $27.5 million relates to the Ord disposition, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
(4) Represents distributions declared for the applicable period and paid in the subsequent quarter.

Green Plains Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Venus Williams loses to Canadian Marino in return to singles play in Washington

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Venus Williams lost to Rebecca Marino of Vancouver on Monday in her return to singles play after more than a year away, a defeat the seven-time Grand Slam champion chalked up to being rusty Williams lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington in her first singles match since last August. “I didn’t think I played well a lot of the times,” Williams said. “Just trying to shake off some rust. That’s just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tou

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De