Green party MP Caroline Lucas to stand down at next election

Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

Caroline Lucas, the Green party’s former leader and its only MP, has announced she is to stand down at the next election but will continue to campaign on the climate crisis.

Lucas told her constituents in Brighton Pavilion, a seat she has represented since 2010, that serving as an MP meant she had “struggled” to spend time fighting for the environment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But speaking to the BBC she said: “I’m definitely not going away. I am going to be looking at how I can still serve to make change happen but at different ways of doing that.”

Her decision comes a month after the Green party lost control of Brighton and Hove council despite gaining more than 240 seats elsewhere in the English local elections.

The party’s co-leaders praised the popular MP as a “force of nature”.

In her letter to constituents, Lucas said: “I have always prided myself on being, first and foremost, a good constituency MP. I’ve done everything possible to help wherever I can and always worked to ensure that people feel heard, that their concerns matter, and that they are not alone.

“But the intensity of these constituency commitments, together with the particular responsibilities of being my party’s sole MP, mean that, ironically, I’ve not been able to focus as much as I would like on the existential challenges that drive me – the nature and climate emergencies.”

Explaining her decision to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Lucas said: “Because I have to be the frontbench spokesperson on everything for my party from benefits to Brexit, it just means that I can’t give the time that I personally want to those big issues around climate and nature.”

Asked if she planned to take part in direct action protests, she said: “I certainly thing there is a role for peaceful direct action.”

Questioned about recent action by Just Stop Oil protesters, she said: “Whether or not I agree with every single tactic, they have certainly accelerated the focus on this issue and mobilised huge numbers of people.”

Lucas added: “Licensing more oil and gas, that is what is truly dangerous and radical, not people who are quite understandably driven to take action in the streets because they are seeing that we are careering towards a cliff edge.”

In 2010 #Brighton Pavilion made history by electing me UK’s 1st Green MP & it’s been the honour of my life. My open letter to residents & friends explains why I’m not standing at next General Election. With love & gratitude, I hope I've done you proud 👇https://t.co/H3QwRffE2x pic.twitter.com/GEavTgkgqJ — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) June 8, 2023

Lucas, 62, who served two spells as Green party leader, joins a list of more than 50 MPs who have announced they will not be contesting the next election. They include the former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, the Conservative former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab and the former deputy Labour leader Margaret Beckett.

Story continues

In 2010 Lucas became the first and only Green party candidate elected to parliament. Her majority increased at the subsequent three elections, with voters returning her to parliament with a majority of almost 20,000 in 2019.

In comments first reported by the Argus newspaper in Brighton, Lucas said it had been the “privilege of my life to serve this extraordinary constituency and community”. She added: “I have always been a different kind of politician – as those who witnessed my arrest, court case and acquittal over peaceful protest at the fracking site in Balcombe nearly 10 years ago will recall.

“And the truth is, as these threats to our precious planet become ever more urgent, I have struggled to spend the time I want on these accelerating crises. I have therefore decided not to stand again as your MP at the next election.”

Lucas was Green party leader between 2008 and 2012 before returning for a second stint, this time co-leading the party with Jonathan Bartley for two years from September 2016.

A tweet from Lucas confirming her decision to stand down prompted hundreds of replies, most expressing both sadness and gratitude. MPs from across the Commons paid tribute to Lucas’s time in parliament, including Labour’s Chris Bryant, the SNP’s John Nicholson, Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts and Liberal Democrat frontbencher Layla Moran.

The Green party co-leader Carla Denyer said: “Caroline’s impact on politics in this country cannot be overstated: she truly is a force of nature and has been an extraordinary servant of the people of Brighton Pavilion as well as the Green party. We are so proud of her achievements.”

The joint leader Adrian Ramsay said: “Very few politicians can claim to have changed the course of the national debate in the way Caroline has. She has brought so much to us as a party, shown real integrity in her work and added a crucial dimension to our democracy in this country.

“Having MPs who are genuinely dedicated to standing up for the climate and nature could not be more important than it is right now and that’s why we are striving to get more Green MPs elected at the next general election so that we can build on Caroline’s achievements.”