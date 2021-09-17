Green Party candidate "absolutely not" endorsing NDP following now deleted endorsement

As of 2:40 PM Vic Sahai and the local NDPs said they still expected the endorsement of Dr. Waji Khan after he removed it from twitter.

But Khan's campaign manager Tom Addison said this afternoon that Jagmeet Singh and the NDP party seem to only pretend to care about green issues, and are not one that the Green Party can stand behind.

The campaign manager for Dr. Khan had little else to say as he noted that an official statement will come today.

This morning it would have been reasonable to assume Dr. Waji Khan, the local MP candidate for the Green Party, had thrown his support behind Vic Sahai and the NDP.

Oren Nimelman, a representative of the NDP, said this afternoon that the local NDP remained under the impression that Dr. Waji Khan would be endorsing Vic Sahai.

He said that based on conversations with Dr. Khan last night an official endorsement of the NDP was expected, and added that Khan expected some backlash from within his campaign.

This morning, Dr. Khan sent out two tweets acknowledging the lack of federal support for the Green Party, and said more parties should stand together to get rid of Trudeau.

However by the afternoon, the tweets had been deleted.

"The Trudeau government has lost its moral authority to govern in this country and the Green Party has a real plan for prosperity," Khan said in the since deleted tweet.

"In my riding I'm supporting Vic Sahai of the NDP."

Sahai acknowledged and welcomed Khan’s support on social media, saying it “takes real effort for us to find even small differences of opinion.”

The local NDPs were caught off guard by the deletion of the tweet, as well as by a “Vote Green” promotional Instagram story this afternoon posted by a candidate who they believed was endorsing them.

Dr. Khan’s campaign manager Tom Addison said the Green Party was “absolutely not” endorsing the NDPs, and that an official statement is soon to come.

NDP’s Nimelman told YGKNews this afternoon that Sahai had spoken with Dr. Khan over the phone and confirmed his endorsement, but had no further information on the social media activity.

Story continues

He speculated that dissent within the Green Party’s campaign office around the endorsement may have led to the tweet being deleted but had received no clarity.

The local NDPs expected Dr. Khan to be in attendance at NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s visit to Kingston today.

Owen Fullerton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, YGK News