An Eco-Socialist Green Leader. It Could Happen, And Here’s What It Would Mean

Former Green Party leader Elizabeth May speaks to supporters after the federal election in Victoria on Oct. 21, 2019.

At last year’s mid-September campaign launch ahead of the federal election, long-time Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May unveiled a new slogan.

Surrounded by a sea of staunch supporters — many older, even more white — at an indoor market in Victoria, May pushed a simple message, repeated in chants and songs.

“Not Left. Not Right. Forward.”

The message heard that night formed the backbone of the party’s ensuing campaign. May pitched the Greens, as she had often in her nearly 14 years of leadership, as an alternative to the mainstream choices, a “something for everyone” option, no matter your political stripe.

One year and a disappointing election result later, May has resigned as leader, citing the need for a new generation to usher the party forward. Eight candidates are competing for her job, with the winner set to be named Oct. 4. It’s expected whoever wins will guide the party in a new direction.

“The excitement being generated by our leadership contest is incredible,” said interim Green Party leader Jo-Ann Roberts last week.

“The calibre and diversity of the contestants is remarkable and their broad appeal is reflected by the sharp rise in membership and donation numbers. This is truly a pivotal moment for the party and I think Canadians are ready to embrace new ideas and solutions.”

For many of those candidates, May’s brand of “ride-the-line” centrism is not the way forward.

In the race to lead, multiple candidates are pushing an explicitly eco-socialist agenda. They’ve been endorsed by advocacy groups and many long-time NDP supporters disappointed in that party’s recent swings towards the centre. The slate of Green leadership candidates has spurred a historic increase in membership for the party, and they say they’re ready to challenge our country’s political status quo.

But what could it actually mean if the Green elect an eco-socialist leader?

Meet the eco-socialists

Beyond Toronto lawyer Annamie Paul, who currently leads fundraising totals, it’s difficult to establish a frontrunner in the race.

While all eight Green Party leadership candidates have expressed various levels of progressive positions on previous platform points, such as universal pharmacare or free tuition, two have repeatedly self-identified as eco-socialists and been explicitly endorsed by socialist and left-leaning advocacy groups.

Eco-socialism is an ideology which argues capitalism is the root cause of climate and social issues.

In an interview with Vice, “Red-Green Revolution: The Politics and Technology of Ecosocialism” author Richard Wallis summarized it as, “You can’t make the decisions necessary for the health of the environment on the basis of profit calculations.”

Many eco-socialists advocate for a Green New Deal, a plan modelled after similar initiatives in the United States to tackle climate change and economic inequality through sweeping social programs and a just transition to renewable energy.

Montreal lawyer Dimitri Lascaris is arguably the most explicit in his push to move the party away from the centre, saying the Greens must “unapologetically lay claim” to the left and that he wants to “tax billionaires out of existence.” As of the end of August, he’s ranked second in terms of fundraising totals, behind only Paul.

