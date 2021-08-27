Green Party announces Roland Laufer as its candidate in N.W.T.

The Green Party announced Thursday that Roland Laufer will be its candidate for the N.W.T riding. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Roland Laufer will run as the Green Party candidate in N.W.T., the party announced in a news release late Thursday afternoon.

Laufer, who is German-born, lives off the grid, is active in the community and is treasurer of the newly-established Yellowknife Artists Co-operative.

Laufer moved to Canada in 2019. The release said Laufer is committed to a personal carbon footprint reduction of 65 per cent and so uses public transit and biking in order to not use a car.

"Roland is focused on finding solutions to our growing environmental crisis and taking immediate action," the statement reads.

The Green Party received almost 11 per cent of the vote in the N.W.T. in 2019 federal election.