Green Mountain K-Cups are massively discounted at Best Buy right now—but only for today

Get a cup full of savings courtesy of this Green Mountain Coffee deal.

If you're the type who can't get through the morning without the aid of a good cup of joe (*raises hand*), you likely already know that how quickly and furiously that stack of K-Cups can dwindle. If you're looking for a versatile collection for your Keurig, now's a great time to shop at Best Buy. As luck would have it, the store is offering tremendous savings on a huge pack of Green Mountain K-Cups in a plethora of roasts.

For today, Tuesday, January 19, only, you can get a 48-count box of some of the brand's most popular beans—including Breakfast Blend, Dark Magic and Pumpkin Spice—on sale (use the dropdown box beneath the price to see the different options). Originally priced from $28.99, this massive box was originally priced from $28.99 but drops to $19.99, so you'll spend about $0.42 per pod, which is wild.

You can choose from a variety of flavors to get the perfect brew, every time.

While we haven't officially sampled all of these delightful varieties, Best Buy shoppers are enthusiastic about the robust taste profiles of each respective flavor, giving this pack more than 4,000 collective positive 4.8-star reviews.

One customer, speaking of the Breakfast Blend flavor, wrote: "This coffee is great for anyone who wants to transition to drinking their coffee black. It's a nice light roast with NO bitter taste." You'll want to note that you can also get this particular variety for slightly less—16.99—at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon beneath the price.

Another reviewer, describing the Pumpkin Spice flavor, noted: "These are the best of the Pumpkin Spice K-Cups I've tried. The others are too weak, or have "off" flavors. These produce what I consider to be a good Pumpkin Spice-flavored coffee."

Whether you've been meaning to replenish your K-Cup collection or you just love coffee (and a good bargain), this deal is only good for today, so be sure to scoop it up while you can.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: K-Cups: Get Green Mountain Coffee K-Cups on sale at Best Buy