Green monument to heroes nears completion

The Highway of Heroes (HOH) Tree Campaign, a living tribute to the Canadian Armed Forces' soldiers, continues to grow.

The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville has contributed 83,000 trees this spring, which honour the two million Canadian veterans and fallen soldiers.

The green monument expands along the Highway 401 corridor, also known as the Highway of Heroes from Windsor to Cornwall. Since the beginning of the campaign, there have been nearly 170,000 trees planted in the county of Leeds and Grenville.

"The campaign is well on its way to the goal and it's likely that next year will be the final year when we reach that goal," said Augusta Lipscombe, communications and stakeholder relations manager at Forests Ontario.

This spring, on more than 300 properties across Ontario, it has planted upwards of 888,000 seedlings, with 1.6 million trees that have been rooted along the Highway of Heroes in total so far.

Spring of 2022 will be the last opportunity for property owners along the corridor to plant seedlings with the Highway of Heroes Tree Campaign.

"We’re really urging people who want to be a part of this tribute to reach out to Highway of Heroes or Forests Ontario as soon as possible because we are reaching the end of our goal, and it's likely the demand will be quite large," said Lipscombe.

Private landowners, who have the space for a minimum of 500 trees and are located within a 30-kilometre radius of the 401 on either side, may be eligible to plant trees through the 50 Million Tree Program, while still paying tribute to the veterans.

"Our partnership with Forests Ontario and the 50 Million Tree Program has allowed us to take immense strides toward reaching our goal of supporting the planting of two million trees in total," said Mike Hurley, Executive Director the HOH Tree Campaign in a prepared statement.

Lipscombe adds: "Forests Ontario is able to offer financial support through the 50 Million Tree Program; it offers landowners more financial incentive to be able plant trees on their land."

The HOH Tree Campaign works alongside Forests Ontario and the 50 Million Tree Program to reach their goal.

"The landowner basically has the land and they'll pay whatever is remaining after the financial support; there is an understanding that they will continue to do their own maintenance throughout to make sure the trees survive," Lipscombe continued.

The program's tree planters will do tree survival assessments one, two and five years post planting.

Rob Keen, a registered professional forester and CEO of Forests Ontario, said it is exciting that the partnership between the HOH Tree Campaign and Forests Ontario is so close to reaching its goal.

"The HOH campaign is unique, as it enables Ontarians to protect their environment and improve their communities while paying tribute to our Canadian heroes. We're honoured to be a part of this noble mission," he said in a prepared statement.

"In just two years, we have gone from having less than 10 per cent of our goal planted to just over 75 per cent. But perhaps what is most meaningful is that many Canadians can now take great pride in knowing that they have a small piece of this sprawling living tribute in their own backyards," added Hurley.

Jessica Munro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times