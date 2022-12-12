Green Monday is Your *Last* Chance to Save Big Before the Holidays

green monday
The Best Green Monday Holiday Deals of 2022courtesy


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Just when you thought major holiday deals had come and gone (adios, Black Friday!), we're here to deliver some great news for you and for your wallet. Get right back into the saving spirit with Green Monday 2022. Since eBay started the trend roughly 12 years ago, the second Monday of December has grown into one of the biggest day of deals all year long. In fact, it has been reported that consumer spending on Green Monday is comparable with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We're seeing major deals on categories across the board, but it's shaping up to be a great time to save on tech. Apple has discounts on AirPods Max and AirPods (3rd Generation), Ring Video Doorbells are up to 40% off and Amazon Fire TVs (like this model) are hundreds of dollars off.

Another reason you'll want to keep note of Green Monday is that it's one of the last days you can order gifts online and still have packages arrive in time for Christmas. It's timed out to be two Mondays before Christmas to give online shoppers that last reminder to place orders in time for them to get wrapped and under the tree. We're breaking down everything you need to know to get the most out of Green Monday 2022 and rounded up some of the best Green Monday holiday deals happening right now for all your gift shopping needs, ahead.

What is the meaning of Green Monday?

While you might think Green Monday references an eco-friendly shopping event, the day draws inspiration from the money (green) spent on holiday shopping throughout the major sales event. Since it's the last big savings day following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you won't want to miss out on these deals. Plus, it's one of the final dates to order online to have gifts arrive in time for Christmas.

When is Green Monday 2022?

This year, Green Monday falls on Monday, December 12, 2022. Green Monday is always two Mondays before Christmas, which typically falls on the second Monday of December.

What retailers participate in Green Monday?

Major retailers are participating in the day of deals: think Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and more. While the sales might not be explicitly centered around Green Monday (like Amazon's ever-growing list of deals), you can still save across all categories in shopping. Many retailers run deals during this period due to the uptick in consumer spending.

What are the best Green Monday 2022 deals?

Savings on tech, fashion, home and more are popping up for Green Monday. On sites like Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom, Macy's and more, you can find major savings. Hot ticket items like a KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer are 21% off and the Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum is $200 off. It's also a great day to save on tech, from Apple AirPods to Ring video doorbells. We're listing these and more of our favorite Green Monday holiday deals below so you have quick access to the best savings.

The Best Green Monday 2022 Deals

The Best Green Monday Tech Deals

The Best Green Monday Beauty Deals

  • Sephora: Save on top-rated skincare, makeup and hair care, as well as skin, hair and makeup tools.

  • Bare Minerals: Save up to 30% off on beauty favorites like loose eye powders, lipsticks and more.

  • Briogeo: save up to 70% off sale items and save up to 20% off sitewide with code "JOY20."

  • Elizabeth Arden: Take 25% off sitewide on any $75 or more purchase with code "GIFTINGSEASON."Save up to 50% off select items with code "LASTCHANCE."

  • Innisfree: Build your skincare routine, and take 20% off your purchase.

  • Pat McGrath: Take up to 35% off sitewide with limited exclusions.

  • Grown Alchemist: Take 25% off sitewide (no discount code needed) and get a free tote bag with a purchase of $100+.

  • Nordstrom: Take up to 50% off select beauty products like makeup, fragrances, skin care and more.

The Best Green Monday Fashion Deals

  • Alo Yoga: Save up to 40% off jackets, activewear, accessories and more.

  • ASOS: take up to 50% off festive dresses, tops and bottoms.

  • Bloomingdales: Take up to 25% off items labeled Friends & Family until December 14.

  • Coach Outlet: Shop up to 70% off bags and accessories across the site.

  • Everlane: take 30% off cozy sweaters, pants, accessories and more.

  • Macy's: Take up to 80% off jackets, sweaters, shoes and bags.

  • Nordstrom: Save on men's, women's, kid's clothes and more across the site's vast sale section.

  • Savage x Fenty: Save on bras, loungewear and more with X-tra VIP Offers.

The Best Green Monday Mattress and Bedding Deals

  • Amazon: Save on mattresses across the site's sleep section, including Linenspa, our affordable mattress-in-a-box pick and one of our favorite mattresses on Amazon.

  • Bed, Bath & Beyond: save on sheets, comforters and duvets, throw blankets and more.

  • Brooklinen: shop 15% off sitewide and save on sheets, throw blankets, pillows and more.

  • Casper: Save up to $800 on mattresses, and take an extra 25% off clearance items, and 10% off select bed frames, pillows and more.

  • Cozy Earth: Save up to 55% off Oprah's favorite sheets and towels during the brand's warehouse sale. Save 25% to 35% off sitewide, including sheets, pajamas nad towels.

  • Purple: Take $400 off the Purple Plus mattress.

  • Saatva: Take 18% off mattress models including the classic Saatva mattress and memory foam hybrid mattress.

  • Wayfair: Save on mattresses from top brands like Sealy, Beautyrest, Wayfair Sleep and more.

The Best Green Monday Toy Deals

  • Amazon: Save up to 70% off on toys, games and gifts for kids.

  • American Girl: Save on dolls, accessories, clothes and more from the popular toy company.

  • Cuddle and Kind: Take 10% off holiday gift bundles with code "BUNDLE."

  • Macy's: Take over 70% off popular kid's toys from Sharper Image, Disney, Barbie and more.

  • Walmart: Walmart is offering loads of deals on popular kid's toys and products. From cars and dolls to baby toys and video games, your gift list is covered.

