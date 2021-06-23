Green list news – live: Fully vaccinated Britons could escape quarantine from July as industry demands action

Holidays to Ibiza could be on the cards this summer (Getty Images)

Fully jabbed Britons won’t have to quarantine when they return home from amber destinations from as early as mid-July, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Malta and the Balearic islands of Spain are slated for the green list, which is due to be updated tomorrow.

There are currently 11 countries on the green list, most inaccessible to British tourists.

It comes as the travel industry lobbies the government in a Travel Day of Action, putting pressure on the government to support the beleaguered travel industry.

