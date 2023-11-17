A Green Light for Cudworth Childcare Centre

After just over a year of fundraising, paperwork, and legwork to get a childcare centre off the ground in Cudworth, a Government of Saskatchewan news release on November 10th, shows the Cudworth Childcare Centre listed as one of the 51 facilities to receive funding. The joint investment between the Governments of Saskatchewan and Canada will go towards creating 2,349 new spaces in new facilities such as Cudworth, or to the expansion or addition to facilities already in operation. The work for the Cudworth committee does not stop there, however. There are always repairs to be made, upgrades to be completed, and equipment to be purchased so the community can expect to see the fabulous fundraisers around for the long haul.

“This investment of $23.5 million will provide Saskatchewan families greater access to affordable, high-quality early learning and childcare opportunities,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. Funding for these new spaces is provided through the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, which provides a federal investment of nearly $1.1 billion over five years for childcare in Saskatchewan. The province will be looking to fund nearly four hundred additional spaces through an application process but did not release any details on what that will entail or how that will differ from the usual process of applying for funding. The additional spaces are a part of the shared goal of the Governments of Saskatchewan and Canada to create 28,000 new childcare centre spaces in the province. There have been 5,751 new childcare centre spaces allocated since signing the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement in August 2021.

“When the federal government set out to create a national early learning and childcare system with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners, we had three main goals: make childcare more affordable, create new childcare spaces, and support the workforce,” said Jenna Sudds Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development. “Thanks to our investment, families in Saskatchewan are already benefiting from an average of $10-a-day early learning and childcare, saving up to $6,900 per year per child. These new spaces across the province are an important step in ensuring that all families, no matter where they live, have access to affordable, high-quality, inclusive early learning and childcare.”

Story continues

Around the province, there will be twenty-six newly developed facilities with an average size of 46 spaces. The smallest new development is the Neudorf Daycare with sixteen spaces and the largest new development outside of the cities will be the Little Miners Community Daycare in Esterhazy which will have 60 spaces. In Saskatchewan’s cities, the new Little Futures Daycare in Lloydminster will have 90 spaces, Metis Nation-SK will develop facilities in both Regina and Saskatoon that will have 90 spaces each, while Natural Connections, also in Regina, will have 90 spaces.

Of the fifty-one total facilities, 30 are being built or expanded outside of our cities, in towns around the province. Strasbourg, Spiritwood, Radville, Nipawin, Limerick, Leroy, Lanigan, Kindersley, Elrose, Bredenbury, and Bengough have all been granted funding to expand already developed facilities. Meanwhile, new developments in the towns of Abbey, Arcola, Carrot River, Cudworth, Esterhazy, Hague, La Ronge, Lampman, Meota, Neudorf, Osler, Pense, Sedley, and Wilke have been earmarked for funding. These new childcare spaces in the local area will contribute 119 new childcare spaces. Cudworth Childcare Centre will be able to accommodate 30 children, Lutheran Early Learning in Hague will provide 41 childcare spaces, and Osler Community Daycare Inc 48 spaces. Once completed the next challenge will be finding and hiring the necessary number of staff. As has been reported previously, finding enough staff to fill all the positions can be a challenge in rural areas, but for now parents and organizing committees can celebrate the prospect of more childcare spaces on the horizon.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder