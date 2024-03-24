Green leads Houston against Portland after 41-point showing

Portland Trail Blazers (19-52, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (35-35, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on the Portland Trail Blazers after Jalen Green scored 41 points in the Houston Rockets' 147-119 victory over the Utah Jazz.

The Rockets have gone 23-19 against Western Conference teams. Houston is sixth in the NBA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 2.9 offensive boards.

The Trail Blazers have gone 8-39 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is at the bottom of the Western Conference with 23.0 assists per game led by Scoot Henderson averaging 4.8.

The Rockets average 114.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 115.9 the Trail Blazers give up. The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.3% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 46.0% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Rockets defeated the Trail Blazers 123-107 in their last matchup on March 9. Green led the Rockets with 27 points, and Dalano Banton led the Trail Blazers with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.9 points and 8.2 assists for the Rockets. Green is averaging 27.2 points over the last 10 games.

Henderson is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Banton is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 9-1, averaging 123.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 107.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Tari Eason: out for season (leg), Cam Whitmore: out (knee), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Deandre Ayton: out (elbow), Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: out (hamstring), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdominal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press