Have green June bugs infiltrated your yard in NC? Here’s why and how to get rid of them

Summer evenings outdoors in North Carolina can be relaxing, but they can be interrupted by a clumsy pest.

Green June beetles, slow-flying insects commonly referred to as “June bugs,” are usually visible in July and August during their mating season, according to James Baker, an entomology and plant pathology professor at N.C. State University.

Though they aren’t considered a threat to humans, June bugs and their larvae can quickly infiltrate gardens and destroy them.

Here’s what attracts June bugs, some signs they may be close to your home and how to keep them away.

What attracts June bugs?

June bugs are attracted to light sources, including those that come from the interior of your home, which is why many homeowners can often hear them bumping up against their window screens, according to Terminix.

Signs of a June bug infestation

Dead patches of grass in your lawn are one of the most common signs of a June bug infestation, as larvae like to feed on roots of turfgrass plants, according to The Spruce, a home improvement publication.

Damaged plants can also signal June bugs are nearby, since adult beetles tend to feed on above-ground plants in gardens.

Other signs of June bugs include small holes dug in your lawn overnight by insects looking for grubs, and an increasing number of moles in your lawn.

How to get rid of June bugs

You can use these methods to get rid of June bugs, according to BobVila.com, an online resource for home improvement tips.

Set a June bug trap using a jar of molasses and a half-cup of water to drown them.

Catch them by hand using gloves and drop them into a jar of soapy water.

Use bird baths or an overturned pot to attract predators, like birds, reptiles and amphibians.

Use a commercial insecticide.

You can keep June bugs from damaging your grass by not mowing too low to prevent them from laying their eggs, and spraying insecticides on the surface of the soil.