Green Growth Brands Provides CCAA and Other Updates

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF) (“GGB” or the “Company”) and certain of its direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiaries (collectively, the “Applicants”) today provided an update on their insolvency proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”).



As previously announced, the Applicants sought and were granted protection under the CCAA by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the “Court”) on May 20, 2020. On June 2, 2020, the Court granted certain additional relief, including an order that, among other things: (a) approved the implementation of a sale and investment solicitation process (the “SISP”); and (b) approved a stalking-horse agreement made as of May 19, 2020 (the “Stalking Horse Agreement”) between the Company, All Js Greenspace LLC (“All Js”) and Capital Transfer Agency, ULC in its capacity as the debentureholder trustee of the Company’s (i) US$45,500,000 aggregate principal amount of 15.00% secured convertible debentures that matured May 17, 2020 and (ii) US$23,717,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.00% secured convertible debentures maturing in 2024 (All Js and Capital Transfer Agency, ULC in such capacities are collectively referred to as the “Purchaser”) pursuant to which the Purchaser would act as the stalking-horse bidder under the SISP.

The SISP did not result in a Superior Offer (as that term is defined in the SISP). As such, and in accordance with the terms of the SISP, Ernst & Young Inc., in its capacity as the Court-appointed monitor of the Applicants (“Monitor”), recommended that the SISP be terminated. The Company issued a press release to this effect on July 22, 2020.

On August 13, 2020, the Court granted two orders that, among other things, (a) approved the sale transaction (the “Transaction”) contemplated by the Stalking Horse Agreement, as amended and restated by the Amended and Restated Acquisition Agreement dated August 10, 2020 (the “Amended and Restated Stalking Horse Agreement”) between the Company and the Purchaser; (b) approved the vesting in an entity to be incorporated all of the Company’s right, title and interest in and to all of the Purchased Assets (as that term is defined in the Amended and Restated Stalking Horse Agreement), which include all of the shares of GGB Canada Inc., all of the shares of Xanthic Biopharma Limited, certain intercompany indebtedness and certain books and records; (c) approved an amendment dated August 10, 2020 (the “DIP Amendment”) to the debtor-in-possession term sheet between the Company and All Js dated May 19, 2020; and (d) extended the stay of proceedings ("Stay") under the CCAA until and including December 18, 2020.

The Transaction is structured as a credit bid. The Monitor estimates that the approximate aggregate purchase price pursuant to the Amended and Restated Stalking Horse Agreement is US$106,388,429.

The Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions to closing, some of which remain outstanding and include the transfer of certain cannabis licenses.

A copy of the orders issued and entered by the Court, the Amended and Restated Stalking Horse Agreement, the DIP Amendment, and other Court materials and information related to the Applicants’ CCAA proceedings, all as may be updated or amended from time to time, are available on the website maintained by the Monitor at www.ey.com/ca/ggbi. The Applicants intend to provide further updates on the CCAA proceedings when there are significant developments.

Settlement of Nevada License Dispute

The Company also announced that on July 29, 2020, its subsidiary, Nevada Organic Remedies LLC (“NOR”), reached a partial settlement (the “Settlement”) regarding the previously disclosed Nevada cannabis license litigation (the “License Litigation”). The License Litigation challenged, among other things, the manner and method by which the state of Nevada’s Department of Taxation reviewed and awarded applications for conditional retail cannabis dispensary licenses (the “Conditional Licenses”). NOR received seven Conditional Licenses pursuant to the application process in December 2018 but was prevented from receiving final approval pursuant to an August 2019 preliminary injunction (the “Preliminary Injunction”). Under the terms of the Settlement, NOR and the other successful applicants have agreed to assign certain licenses to the unsuccessful parties in exchange for, among other things, dismissal with prejudice of the relevant actions brought by the settling plaintiffs, removal of NOR and the other settling defendant-intervenors from the scope of the Preliminary Injunction and expedited inspection and approval for dispensary locations. On August 7, 2020, the Cannabis Compliance Board of the state of Nevada approved the Settlement. The Settlement will allow NOR to expedite the opening of its Reno location, and will allow for the future opening of dispensary locations in the City of Las Vegas, the City of North Las Vegas, the city of Henderson and Nye County.

