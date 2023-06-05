Green Farmer of the Year rams GP’s car with tractor in road rage row

Andrew Hollinshead was named Green Farmer of the Year at the Northern Farmer Awards in 2016, and he was featured on a regional BBC show - Jon/Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

An eco-conscious farmer rammed a GP with his tractor during a road rage incident, a court heard.

Andrew Hollinshead, 54, ploughed his 7.5 ton vehicle into Dr Paul Uglow’s Volkswagen Tiguan in a confrontation, shortly after his tractor “cut up” the doctor at a junction on a bend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The VW sustained £13,000 worth of damage in the collision at the farmyard in Arclid near Sandbach, a quaint Tudor-era market town in Cheshire.

Dr Uglow’s arm was injured with a four-inch laceration after the driver’s side window of his car shattered.

His neighbour, Hollinshead, was convicted of criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, following a trial at Crewe Magistrates Court.

Hollinshead was named Green Farmer of the Year at the Northern Farmer Awards in 2016, and he was featured on a regional BBC show for using 200 solar panels, wind turbines and a hydrogen refuelling station.

Green tractor pulled out

Dr Uglow, who runs a surgery at Haslington Medical Centre near Crewe, was driving home from work on the busy A534 at 6.20pm on July 11 of last year, having collected his six-month-old puppy.

He saw Hollinshead’s green tractor pull out of a driveway to the right and sounded his horn, but the tractor continued to move across the road, causing Dr Uglow to make an emergency stop and swerve, hitting the side embankment “very hard”, the court heard.

Dr Uglow said he then saw the tractor driver “saying ‘F*** off?, You are a w****r, ‘P**s off’. I read his lips”. Hollinshead also performed a salute with his middle finger raised, the court heard.

Shattered window

Prosecutor Simon Leong told the court: “Dr Uglow then made the decision to follow the tractor as he wished to speak to the driver about what happened.

“At the defendant’s farm, he rolled down the window, saying ‘Can I have a word, please?’

Dr Uglow, who runs a surgery at Haslington Medical Centre near Crewe, was driving home from work on the A534 at 6.20pm, having collected his puppy - Ricky Champagne/Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

“But the driver of the tractor, who was about 50 yards away across the yard, went straight in his direction and rammed straight into the driver’s side of the vehicle, where Dr Uglow was sitting in the driver’s seat.

“He was applying the accelerator at the time, and it caused the car door to bend and the driver’s side window to shatter, causing glass to fall on Dr Uglow, who suffered a slight injury to his right arm, which was bleeding.

“The defendant then got out of the tractor and said, ‘I will tell the police you pulled out in front of me’. He got back into his tractor and drove away.”

‘Absolute animal’

The court was played a recording of a 999 call in which Dr Uglow said he had been deliberately rammed and was “shaking like a leaf”, describing Hollinshead as an “absolute animal”.

The court was shown photos of the damage to the car, which included the bonnet, the windscreen, the front wheel arch, headlight and side window. The door had a large, square-shaped hole.

In his evidence, Hollinshead, who has lived at the farm for 51 years, said his view at the junction was obscured by a nine foot-wide mower attached to the front of his tractor, which sticks out six feet.

‘He stuck his fingers up’

Hollinshead said he was driving the hydrostatic tractor at about 15 mph, adding: “Dr Uglow drove straight up behind me, waving his arms around, sticking his fingers up, wound up like an absolute bottle of pop. He was in a total rage.

Story continues

“He stuck his fingers up at me, shouting all sorts. I just shrugged my shoulders as if to say ‘What’s up, mate?’ All I’m doing is driving out of a gate, as I have been doing for the last 40 years. You’ve got to be able to come out of your own land.”

Hollinshead claimed he went back to the farm to check on new livestock, and as he was returning to his yard he saw the doctor “coming at great speed” down the driveway and “flying into our yard”.

He said that after the collision, he “revved the tractor up to back it off”.

‘It is not credible’

In convicting Hollinshead, the magistrate, Frances Miller, told him: “We accept the evidence of Dr Uglow... It is not credible that a car owner would place his car in front of a moving seven-and-a-half-ton vehicle with the driver’s side next to the vehicle.”

Hollinshead is due to be sentenced and he could face up to four years in prison if the case is sent to the Crown Court.