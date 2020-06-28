This Green Face Mask Is Basically a Juice Cleanse for Your Skin

Photo credit: Golde; Melanie Yates

There are a lot of cool things out there that make us wonder — do they really work? In our I Tried It series, we set out to use them in the real world and have determined that, in fact, they really do.

On Trial: Golde Clean Greens Face Mask

Tester: Melanie Yates, who likes oil-absorbing face masks that don't take an hour to use

The Brief: In the wide-ranging realm of masking, I've discerned that there are two main types: there are moist hydrating masks, and there are oil-absorbing masks. My preference is the latter type. I have combination skin with a perpetually oily T-zone, so when I want to mask, I'll opt for something that helps clear out my pores and makes my skin feel really clean.

There's no shortage of face masks for oily skin, and I've tried many. They usually contain either bentonite or kaolin clay, which tend to really dry out the skin and leave it temporarily reddened. They're good nighttime masks, but not ideal for quick, WFH masking breaks. In my search for a gentler, less fussy, oil-eliminating mask, I was excited to test out the Golde Clean Greens Face Mask.

Golde's Clean Greens mask is a powder-to-gel face mask that is made with "supplement-grade superfoods." This indie, Black- and woman-owned brand is all about holistic wellness and nourishing the body inside and out. Their popular powder mask is made with just four all-natural (and edible!) ingredients:

Though the powder mask comes in a small, 1-ounce jar and costs $34, a little bit of this stuff goes a long way. Plus, the purity of these quality, superfood ingredients makes it well worth the price.

To use, take a teeny-tiny spoonful of the green powder and mix it with a few drops of water — you can always add more if you're masking more of your face and body. Swirl the powder and water together with clean fingers until it forms a gel-like mixture.



What you'll notice right away is that this mixture has a fantastic texture. It's light, cool, and almost feels soft. There's no grit to it whatsoever. Then just swipe as much of the mask as you want onto your skin — just keep in mind that this stuff is intensely green.

The Clean Greens Mask dries in about 5-10 minutes, and it will tighten a little bit as it dries. Once you can touch it on your face without getting your fingers green, it's ready to wash off!

Another bonus: Unlike thick clay masks, which unfortunately tend to clog drains, this light layer can be washed off in a flash without any issue.

Your skin afterwards is left feeling renewed, ready for any other skincare or makeup you want to apply, and not the least bit reddened. Using the Golde Clean Greens Mask is basically the equivalent of slurping down a green juice on those days when even chopping a salad feels like too much.

Closing Argument: I love that this face mask feels like express skincare: clean skin, de-gunked pores, and reduced blemishes all in about 10 minutes. It contains simple, all-natural ingredients that read like a skincare smoothie, and you better believe that my oily T-zone is drinking it up.



