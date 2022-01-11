Green-eyed tortie on hunt for forever home, as is an athletic Lab who loves to run

Estelle

Age: 7

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Meet Estelle. She’s a sweet dilute tortie cat with gorgeous green eyes. She came to Wayside after being found as a stray. She’s happy to be safe and warm, but she’s on the prowl for a home to call her own. Her friends at the shelter say she loves to play and explore. Her ideal home is one with plenty of windows so she can bird-watch. If you’re looking for a sweet pal to spend your days with, look no further.

Shadow Hunting

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 2 years, 3 months old

Looking for a new year exercise partner that’s cuter than anyone you’d find in a gym? Then this fellow is just for you. He’s energetic, loves strolls, walks, jogs, runs and will keep you active and your heart pumping. All he asks is that you return the favor, because he loves to exercise. Adopt Shadow today and crush your new year’s fitness goals together.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome guests without an appointment. To learn more about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org

To learn more about Shadow Hunting or to view all of our adoptable pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt