Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Share capital increase registered

SeaBird Exploration Plc

Reference is made to the announcement from Seabird Exploration Plc (the “Company”) on 16 May 2022 regarding the issue of 3,500,000 new shares upon completion of a Subsequent Offering of shares. The new shares under the Subsequent Offering has now been registered with the relevant Cyprus Register. The Company's new registered share capital is USD 10,355,333 divided on 51,776,665 shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.20 per share.



For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh

CFO

Mob: +47 930 38 075

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







