Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Mandatory notification of trade

The Company's Executive Chairman, Mr Ståle Rodahl has today purchased 120,000 shares in Seabird Exploration Plc at a price of NOK 4,65 per share. Following this transaction, Mr Rodahl privately or through wholly owned companies owns 1,255,800 shares, 720,000 warrants and 360,000 options in the Company.



For further queries contact:



Erik von Krogh

CFO

Mob: +47 930 38 075

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







