Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc) – Disclosure of large shareholding

SeaBird Exploration Plc

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc) on 28 July 2022 regarding the completion of a private placement.



Following the allocation of new shares, MH Capital AS will hold a total of 6,666,700 shares, equal to 8.5% of the outstanding number of shares, while the number of shares held by Anderson Invest AS remains unchanged at 5,874,934 shares and its ownership in the company has consequently dropped to 7.5%.







