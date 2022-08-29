Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) - Green Minerals and Oil States Industries signs MoU

SeaBird Exploration Plc

Green Energy Groups (SeaBird Exploration Plc) 55% owned subsidiary Green Minerals today announces a Memorandum of Understanding with Oil States Industries Ltd establishing collaboration for the development of a Harsh Environment Deep Sea Mining System (HEDSMS) against a long-term contract for exclusive use in Norwegian waters has been entered into.



As part of the agreement, Oil States Industries will take a 4,3% ownership stake in Green Minerals by way of issuance of 580,000 shares at NOK 15 per share.

