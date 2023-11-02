Green Day Detail 2024 Saviors Tour Celebrating 30 Years of “Dookie” and 20 Years of “American Idiot”

Opening acts for the North American tour dates include The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas

Green Day are coming around again.

The alt-rock band — featuring Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool — has officially announced their massive 2024 The Saviors Tour, which will commemorate the 30th anniversary of their 1994 album Dookie and 20 years of their 2004 LP American Idiot.

The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas are set to support the "Basket Case" group in North America, while Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace will open for the band in the U.K. and Europe.

The European and U.K. tour dates will kick off on May 30 in Monte do Gozo, Spain, hitting cities like Paris, Milan and Berlin, before concluding in London on June 29, while the North American leg will begin July 29 in Washington and pass through cities including New York, Philadelphia, Seattle and Portland, before wrapping in San Diego on Sept. 28.

The tour will also support the band's forthcoming 14th studio album Saviors due next year.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!” the band said in press statement about the tour.

Green Day 'The Saviors' Tour

Tickets for the U.S. leg of the tour go on sale Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time, while the U.K. and European general on-sale begins on Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m. GMT/10:30 a.m. CET.

Alongside the tour announcement, the band also shared their music video for their new single "Look Ma, No Brains!," which features the band rocking out in a grainy, black-and-white visual.

Green Day initially announced the 2024 tour last month during a surprise show at the Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas ahead of the band's headlining set at When We Were Young music festival.

“Big announcement: We’re doing a big tour next year,” Armstrong, 51, told the audience at the club.

As the crowd cheered, the Green Day bandleader revealed the other alternative acts joining them on the tour. “It’s gonna be Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas,” he said.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty for Harley-Davidson Billie Joe Armstrong, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform onstage during the Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival

See below for the full list of Green Day's 2024 Saviors Tour dates.

Europe/U.K.

May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino*

June 1 – Madrid, Spain – Road to Rio Babel*

June 5 – Décines-Charpieu, France – LDLC Arena (with The Interrupters)

June 7 – Nuremberg, Germany – Rock im Park*

June 8 – Nürburgring, Germany – Rock am Ring*

June 10 – Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne (with Donots)

June 11 – Hamburg, Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld (with Donots)

June 15 – Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield Festival*

June 16 – Milan, Italy – I Days - Hippodrome La Maura*

June 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena (with The Interrupters)

June 19 – Arnhem, Netherlands – GelreDome (with The Hives & The Interrupters)

June 21 – Manchester, U.K. – Emirates Old Trafford (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)

June 23 – Isle of Wight, U.K. – Isle of Wight Festival*

June 25 – Glasgow, U.K. – Bellahouston Park (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)

June 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)

June 29 - London, U.K. – Wembley Stadium (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)

*Festival date

North America

July 29 – Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park

Aug. 1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Aug. 3 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

Aug. 5 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Aug. 7 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug. 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Aug. 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

Aug. 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Aug. 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre !

Aug. 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

Aug. 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Aug. 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

Aug. 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Aug. 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sept. 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Sept. 4 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sept. 7 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

Sept. 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

Sept. 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sept. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Sept. 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Sept. 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sept. 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

*Festival date

! - With support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only



