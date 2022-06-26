Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Says He’s “Renouncing” His Citizenship, Moving To UK

Bruce Haring
·1 min read

Billie Joe Armstrong don’t want to be an American idiot.

The Grammy-winning Green Day singer/songwriter slammed the US during a Friday night concert in London, and vowed he was moving to the UK. He proclaimed “F**k America,” adding that he was “renouncing” his citizenship in the wake of the Supreme Cout overturning Roe v. Wade’s federal abortion protections.

Armstrong, 50, told his audience “There’s too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miseable f**king excuse for a country” when he made his reveal..

He added: “Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

It’s not the first anti-US sentiments from Armstrong, whose “American Idiot” takes shots at life in the US. He has repeatedly made political statements during his concerts and in interviews.

