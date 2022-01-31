Green Data Center Market to Gain Traction; Digiplex launches New Centers in Norway to Maintain Company’s Modular Design Policy, reports Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies Profiled in the global green data center market are IBM Corporation, Dell Corporation, Cisco Systems, HP Development, Schneider Electric, Huawei Technologies, ABB, NEC Corporation, China Telecom, Digital Realty Trust, NTT Communications and others

Pune, India, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green data center market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising demand for energy-efficient data centers during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Green Data Centre Market, 2022-2029.” When it comes to strategic emphasis areas for major companies, technology breakthroughs and the development of new products, rather than current product advancements, are essential. Eco-friendly data storage with reduced energy consumption is the major growth factor. The government is taking active measures to sustain energy-efficient and cost-effective data centers. Thus, stringent regulations for energy saving are expected to drive the demand for the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/green-data-center-market-105173

Companies in the Global Market for Green Data Center:

  • IBM Corporation

  • Dell Corporation

  • Cisco Systems

  • HP Development

  • Schneider Electric

  • Huawei Technologies

  • ABB

  • NEC Corporation

  • China Telecom

  • Digital Realty Trust

  • NTT Communications

COVID-19 Impact-

Supply Chain Disruption to Hamper Growth

The recent pandemic of COVID-19 is likely to have an influence on various industries, including green data centers. Manufacturing operations are hindered by the global lockout and a scarcity of workers and raw materials. As a result, the IT supply chain has been significantly disrupted. IT infrastructure operations are the risk, and many project delays due to physical moving servers as government restrictions are imposed.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/green-data-center-market-105173

Segments-

On the basis of components, the services include system integration services, maintenance and support services, and training and consulting services. On the other hand, solutions include power systems, monitoring, and management systems, networking systems, cooling systems, etc. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government, healthcare, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Offer?

The business overview, financials, revenue produced, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application domination are all covered in the details in the report of the green data center.

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/green-data-center-market-105173

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Centers to Stimulate Growth

The global green data center market growth is expected to grow due to the efficient power during the projected period. Data centers are basically designed to obtain energy efficiency which creates minimal environmental impact. The investment in these data centers is based on power consumption. Low power, efficient solutions help organizations to achieve their objectives. Moreover, increasing electric usage, carbon emissions, are helping to set up green data centers, which is expected to drive the market forward. For example, the increasing use of haptic devices and a growing number of data centers including improvised application is anticipated to impact the market forward.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Electric Consumption to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global green data center market share during the forecast period. The increasing electric usage in the United States, government initiatives to reduce energy consumption. Developed IT and telecommunication networks and technological developments for data centers across the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a sizable share of the market. Presence of prominent players leads to increased investment for data centers in Asian countries such as India and China. Increasing usage of smartphones and the internet are the major contributing factor.

Pre Book Here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105173

Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

Product releases, significant expenditure on R&D, partnerships and acquisitions, and so on are the primary growth tactics these firms use to combat the severe competition in the market. Companies are engaging in joint ventures, contracts and agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and other collaboration tactics with the primary goal of earning the largest market revenue.

Industry Development-

  • September 2019: Digiplex launched two new green data centers nearby Norway in Oslo. It will have a collective size of 8,500 sq. meters with an air-to-air cooling system and will maintain its modular design policies.

Major table of contents:

  • Green Data Center Market Introduction and Market Overview

  • Research Regions

  • Research Scope and Market Size Estimation

  • Industry Trends

  • Drivers

  • Future Challenges

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Segmentation

  • Research Methodology

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Revenue and Growth Rate

  • Industry News and Policies by Regions

  • Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

  • Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • PEST Analysis

  • Applications

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Retail Store Type (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Retail Chains), By Function (Customer Management, Supply Chain Management, Merchandising, Strategy & Planning, and In-store Operations), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Fitting Room Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Apparel, Eyewear, Beauty & Cosmetic Products, Jewelry & Watches, and Others), By End-use (Physical Stores and Virtual Store), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services (Electronic Design & Engineering, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management, and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Communications, Computer, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Healthcare, Commercial Aviation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Laser Technology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Laser Type (Solid State Laser, Liquid Laser, Gas Laser, and Others), By Application (Optical Communication, Laser Processing, and Others), By Industry (IT and Telecom, Electronics and Semiconductor, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Data Diode Solution Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Regular Data Diode, and Ruggedized Data Diode), By Application (Government, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Aerospace and Defense, Critical Infrastructure, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Prepare for the Beijing Games with this Olympic quiz

    How well do you know the Winter Olympics? Try this quiz: Bronze Medalist (1 point each) 1. What city did Beijing defeat in a close vote to host the 2022 Olympics? a.) Stockholm, Sweden b.) Oslo, Norway c.) Almaty, Kazakhstan 2. Who was the last woman to win back-to-back gold medals in women’s figure skating? a.) Katarina Witt b.) Sonja Henie c.) Peggy Fleming 3. Which country did the U.S. defeat to win an unexpected gold medal in men’s curling in 2018? a.) Canada b.) Finland c.) Sweden 4. What s

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • Patrik Laine scores twice, Blue Jackets send Canadiens to 6th straight defeat

    MONTREAL — Patrik Laine scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets doubled up the league-worst Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Sunday. Jack Roslovic, Eric Robinson, Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger added goals for the Blue Jackets (20-21-1), which recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since Nov. 26. Gustav Nyquist had two assists. Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and two assists for the Canadiens (8-29-7), which dropped their sixth straight encounter. Nick Suzuki

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Tiger-Cats re-sign American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. Dunbar played 12 regular-season games for the Ticats in 2021, tallying 44 receptions for 630 yards and hauling in four touchdowns. He also made three playoff appearances, including six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton's Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 26-year-old from Metaire, La., came to the Ticats as a free agent in February 2020 after spending the 2018 season with the

  • Local defender hopes 3rd time is the charm signing with Atletico Ottawa

    The old saying goes, "never two without three," and you have to believe Maxim Tissot is familiar with it by now. The Gatineau, Que., native will return to continue his pro career with Atletico Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), the team announced on Wednesday. Tissot, 30, played for the now-defunct Ottawa Fury FC of the United Soccer League in 2016 and 2020 before the club folded. "Yes, it's my third tour," he joked. "I'm very happy. There's a beautiful project shaping up with Atletico

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • 'It never gets old': Olympic broadcasters look forward to the Games

    Two broadcasters with P.E.I. connections are covering this very different Olympic Winter Games for CBC. The Olympic Winter Games in Beijing takes place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20. They feature seven sports and 109 medal events. Former CBC News: Compass host Bruce Rainnie is returning to the broadcast team for his tenth Games. "I think CBC does the best job in the world with Olympic Games," Rainnie said. "It's a weird one, because as you probably know, CBC isn't sending a tonne of actual commentary p

  • Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan

  • Towns scores 31 in Wolves' win over Jazz; Ingles injured

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, and the Timberwolves routed the shorthanded Utah Jazz 126-106 on Sunday night. Towns caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 16 straight points as the Wolves pushed their four-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth quarter. McDaniels’ 22 points came on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 from deep. Utah didn’t have much of an answer for T

  • Carey Price: Returning to Canadiens crease 'something that is keeping me motivated'

    Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hopes to return to action this season -- and to keep playing for Montreal.

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank