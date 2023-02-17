Green Coatings Market is projected to reach $155.9 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Green Coatings Market is projected to grow from USD 123.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 155.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing green coatings market in the world. Increasing focus on health and sustainability is one of its driving factors.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1260

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Green Coatings Market”

189 - Market Data Tables
56 - Figures
246 - Pages

List of Key Players in Green Coatings Market:

  1. AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

  2. PPG Industries (US)

  3. Axalta Coating Systems (US)

  4. BASF SE (Germany)

  5. The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Green Coatings Market:

  1. Driver: Increasing focus on health and sustainability brings “going green” idea into greater limelight

  2. Restraint: Availability and cost of specialized raw materials needed for green coatings

  3. Opportunity: Rising demand for renewable raw materials

  4. Challenge: To develop synthetic technologies that possess little or no toxicity to human health and environment

Key Findings of the Study:

  1. Wood coatings is the second fastest-growing segment of the overall Green coatings market.

  2. China is the largest Green coatings market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Pages:  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1260

Asia Pacific accounted for 49.6%, in terms of value, of the global Green coatings market in 2021. The strong growth in the region is highly attributed by increasing economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across different application areas, such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture. Asia Pacific region is witnessing an increased demand for high-end cars due to increasing purchasing power of consumers and large-scale investments in the automobile sector in the region.

With the growing population and increasing migration of population to the developed nations, the construction industry is estimated to develop substantially in the near future. It allows the architectural application to have the largest market share of Green coatings market. Architectural green coatings possess various favorable properties, such as high corrosion and temperature resistance, increased durability of end-products, and low fire-hazards risk; and thus, are preferred for use in various commercial and industrial applications.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1260

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Axalta Coating Systems (US), BASF SE (Germany), and The Sherwin-Williams Company (US) are the key players in the global Green coatings market. These top 5 players together accounted for a share of 45-50% of the total Green coatings market, while the rest was secured by small and medium-sized enterprises in 2021.

Browse Adjacent Markets Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

  1. Decorative Coatings Market

  2. Elastomeric Coating Market

  3. Automotive Coatings Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Latest Stories

  • Record oil profits 'enough to make you ball up your fists,' says N.L. minister

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — After handing oil companies more than $280 million in cash during the COVID-19 pandemic, Newfoundland and Labrador's energy minister says it's tough to watch those same companies rake in record-shattering profits. Andrew Parsons took on the energy portfolio in August 2020, about a month before crashing global oil prices prompted Husky Energy — which has since merged with Cenovus — to announce it was considering abandoning its oilfield off the province's east coast. On Thursday

  • Ontario Cannabis Store reducing price margins to help pot businesses compete

    TORONTO — The Ontario Cannabis Store says it will be reducing its price margins in a bid to help pot retailers compete with the illicit market. The provincial pot distributor announced the margin change Thursday, saying it will be implemented in September. The OCS estimates the move will put $35 million back in the hands of licensed pot companies this fiscal year and $60 million in the 2024 fiscal year. The OCS expects these amounts to compound annually in the years thereafter as the legal canna

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man says Elon Musk is gifted but weird - and ranks Tesla-rival BYD among the best bets of his career

    Charlie Munger said he doesn't bet on Musk or against him, and touted BYD as one of his greatest contributions to Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

  • McDonald's puts up prices on five menu items

    The fast food chain says rising food and energy costs mean its prices are going up.

  • The US is about to sell another 26M barrels of oil reserves — depleting the 'oil piggy bank' even further. But here's President Biden's 3-part plan to replenish it

    The SPR is already at its lowest level in 40 years.

  • Scientology leader David Miscavige went missing to hide from a human trafficking lawsuit, federal judge rules

    Florida Magistrate Judge Julie Sneed wrote in a ruling that the Scientology head has been "actively concealing his whereabouts or evading service."

  • Trump 2020 Lawyer John Eastman Fights California Ethics Case

    (Bloomberg) -- John Eastman, the conservative lawyer who helped lead former President Donald Trump’s failed legal strategy to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election, is fighting efforts by California regulators to strip his law license. Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteTesla Recalls More Than 362,00

  • Cenovus CEO Pourbaix to step down, become executive chair; Jon McKenzie to be new CEO

    CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. chief executive Alex Pourbaix will step down from his CEO role later this year to devote more time to his evolving role as an outspoken champion of Canada's oilsands industry and its decarbonization ambitions. The Calgary-based energy company said Thursday that Pourbaix, who has led Cenovus since November of 2017, will become executive chair, while chief operating officer Jon McKenzie will become CEO in a transition that will take place after the company's annual me

  • Fox claims Dominion cannot prove $1.6 billion damages in defamation case

    Fox News on Thursday told a judge that Dominion Voting Systems has no evidence to support its “staggering” $1.6 billion damages claim in a defamation lawsuit over the network's coverage of election-rigging conspiracy theories. Fox made the argument in a counterclaim filed in Delaware Superior Court, the latest development in a legal battle over Fox's coverage of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Fox alleged in its filing that Dominion's damages claim has "no connection" to its value "or any supposed injury it suffered" after the network aired debunked claims that Dominion voting machines were used to rig the election against Republican Donald Trump and in favor of his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

  • Olaplex fights back against lawsuit accusing the buzzy brand of causing hair loss

    The trendy hair care brand Olaplex, which is facing a customer lawsuit, said clinical tests found "overwhelming evidence" that its products are safe.

  • 7 Things Every Woman Needs To Know About Retirement

    Retirement can be a complex phase of life from a financial standpoint, and many women are underprepared due to a lack of financial literacy. A report from The American College of Financial Services...

  • Factbox-Chipmakers' plans for factories in Europe

    Under the European Chips Act, the European Commission earmarked early last year a total of 15 billion euros ($16 billion) for public and private semiconductor projects by 2030. In March 2022, Intel picked the German city of Magdeburg as the site for its new mega chip manufacturing complex, a key part of its $88 billion investment drive across Europe.

  • Exclusive-First Quantum warns employees that Panama mine may close if dispute is not settled

    First Quantum Minerals Ltd has warned employees it may have to shutter operations in Panama if the government does not allow its copper exports to resume by next week, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by Reuters. In the latest twist, Panama's maritime authority last month ordered First Quantum to suspend copper concentrate loading operations at a major port, essentially blocking the company from shipping and selling its copper. The Vancouver-based company said the maritime authority had told it that the suspension was due to the scale it was using not being properly calibrated.

  • Former Barclays boss 'drank wine in Epstein's hot tub after paedophile's arrest'

    The former boss of Barclays drank white wine in a hot tub on Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island while the paedophile financier was under house arrest for child sex offences, a lawsuit has alleged.

  • Fox hosts didn’t believe 2020 election fraud claims

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hosts at Fox News had serious concerns about allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election being made by guests who were allies of former President Donald Trump, according to court filings in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. “Sidney Powell is lying,” about having evidence for election fraud, Tucker Carlson told a producer about the attorney on Nov. 16, 2020, according to an excerpt from an exhibit that remains under seal. The internal

  • U.S. Influence On Global Oil Prices Is Growing

    The price-setting power of the United States on the oil market has increased significantly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • CEO Pay Was Up 21% in 2022. These Are the Most Overpaid CEOs, According to a Shareholder Advocacy Group

    Shareholder advocacy group As You Sow judged CEO pay based on stock returns, shareholder opposition, and the ratio of compensation to average worker pay.

  • Historic profits in oilpatch on track to continue as global oil demand set to jump yet again

    One by one, oil companies in Canada and around the world are releasing their latest financial results, which show 2022 was the most profitable year in the history of the oilpatch. Commodity prices have softened to start 2023, but this year is already shaping up to be nearly as rosy as demand for gasoline, diesel and other fuels remains robust and could soar even higher in the months ahead. There are many ways the sector could spend those hefty returns, but so far companies seem unwilling to wave

  • Italy condemns EU plan to outlaw fossil fuel cars

    ROME (Reuters) -Italy stepped up its opposition on Thursday to European plans to outlaw the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 12 years, with the transport minister calling a rapid switch to electric vehicles "suicide" and a "gift" to Chinese industry. Rules approved by the European Parliament on Tuesday will require that by 2035 carmakers must achieve a 100% cut in CO2 emissions from new cars sold, which would make it impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the 27-country bloc. That plan has gone down badly in Italy, homes to brands including Fiat and Alfa Romeo, where the car industry is still largely focused on combustion engine technology.

  • Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk

    Is the idea of the "safe" withdrawal rate nothing more than the Tooth Fairy of the retirement planning industry – mere fiction? Some financial experts are calling the methods used to calculate safe withdrawal rates, including Monte Carlo analysis, into … Continue reading → The post Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.