Green Coating Market Size to Reach USD 110,630 Million by 2030 Spurred by Rising Concern towards Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Emissions

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “A2 Milk Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Green Coating Market Size accounted for USD 73,852 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the market value of USD 110,633 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Green coatings are environmentally sustainable coatings that emit relatively zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Several of the most widespread green coatings are high-solid paints, water-based paints, powder coatings, and radiation-hardened coatings. These coatings are manufactured from natural elements such as biodiesel production, clay, castor petroleum, vegetable oil, milk, and some more. They help to reduce the detrimental effects of ultraviolet (UV) and infrared radiations while also increasing the device's overall efficiency. As a result, they are found in a wide range of applications, including automobile, petroleum & gas, building, aviation, mining, aerospace, and marine.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3051

Report Coverage:

Market

Green Coating Market

Market Size 2021

USD 73,852 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 110,633 Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

4.7%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Type, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Jotun A/S, Lifetime Green Coatings, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., PPG Industries, Berger Paints India Limited, Asian Paints Limited, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Arkema Group.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Green Coating Market Growth Aspects

Rising environmental protection in emerging nations, as indicated by greater infrastructure investment, is a key driver of market expansion. Furthermore, the growing use of powder and waterborne surface coating to replace solvent-borne coatings, notably in the automotive and construction industries, is driving the market forward in the approaching years. Higher construction activity in emerging markets such as China and Japan, growing demand for radiation curing paints and plant-based timber coatings, and increased awareness of volatile organic compound (VOC) problems are propelling the industry ahead. Furthermore, expanding use of UV cure paint and plant-based resources for the manufacture of timber coating, as well as a growing awareness of the health and environmental implications of volatile organic compounds, are among the key factors driving the green coatings business. Besides that, increasing advancements in coatings methodologies, growing use of radiation cure surface treatments, comprehensive research, and development activities, and growing product demand from a large number of different industries will provide exciting options for the green coatings market during the projection period.

However, increased unpredictability in the costs of biomass feedstock is one of the primary reasons acting as a restraint, and high manufacturing costs will further challenge the green coating market throughout the projected years.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/green-coating-market

Impact of COVID-19 on Green Coating Market

The growing COVID-19 epidemic has reduced the demand for coating materials in semiconductors, automotive, architecture, and white goods. The market has the ability to recover, but it is entirely directly proportional to the length of the shutdown as well as the virus's contribution to the national economy. Despite the fact that overall market demand is declining, awareness of sustainable coating is likely to increase in the future years.

Growing Demand for Bio-based Coating Expected to Drive the Market

Growing environmental concerns have led to a considerable shift toward bio-based replacements, including bio-based coatings. Environmental exposures continue to drive the change in the paints and coatings business toward bio-based coatings, and this shift is expected to reach new heights in the coming years. Consumption of bio-based coating materials is predicted to rise dramatically in the next years due to rising social awareness of environmentally responsible products. The construction of sustainable products in the paint and surface coating business is one of the increasing urbanization driving demands for bio-based coating materials.

Green Coating Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global green coating market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region for green coating during the projected timeframe, owing to rapid industrialization, increased infrastructure building activities, and improved GDP per capita, which has changed people's standard of living, with people now concerned about green and sustainable materials, increasing demand for the automotive industry, and expenditure on higher-quality product offerings. As a result of this demand for green coating over standard coatings, the regional market for green coating is expanding. North America has a significant share of the global green coating market and is expected to increase dramatically in the forecasting years, owing to environmental agencies in the region being very strict about VOCs laws, which encourages producers of the paint and coating segment to adopt green coating. Furthermore, the region's research and innovation sector is always improving its products in order to make them more sustainable.

Green Coating Market Segmentation

The global green coating market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, and application. Based on the type, the market is divided into waterborne coatings, high-solids coatings, powder coatings, and radiation cure coatings. Based on the application, the market is categorized into architectural coatings, automotive coatings, industrial coatings, packaging coatings, wood coatings, and other.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3051

Green Coating Market Players

Some key players covered global in the green coating industry are BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Jotun A/S, Lifetime Green Coatings, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., PPG Industries, Berger Paints India Limited, Asian Paints Limited, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Arkema Group.

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industry:

The Global Polycaprolactone Market Size is expected to reach of around USD 1,120 Million by 2027 and growing at a CAGR of around 12% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The Global Drug Eluting Stent Market Size is anticipated to reach around USD 4,050 Million by 2027 and growing at a CAGR of around 7% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The Global Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Films Market is likely to reach the market value of around USD 2,500 Million by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% in terms of revenue during the forecasting period 2020 to 2027

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Senior Fredericton Royals return to Baseball Hill after two-season hiatus

    On a night earlier this summer, after nine innings ended and the crowd dispersed, Kirk Cornell walked out to an empty, quiet Royals Field. Under the lights, he stood there in awe of the beauty of the ballpark, home to baseball in Marysville for more than 120 years. He imagined the ghosts of Fredericton baseball past, from the mill workers who played on the field in the 1800s, to his own senior baseball career with the Fredericton Royals in the late 1990s. "For people involved in the baseball com

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the