Green Check Verified Hires Paul Chesek as Chief Growth Officer Driving Expansion

Green Check Verified
·3 min read

Cannabis banking fintech company, one of American Banker’s “Best Fintechs to Work For in 2022,” expands product and business development roles

Bonita Springs, FL, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced the addition of several key roles including the hiring of Paul Chesek as Chief Growth Officer. Chesek will be primarily responsible for driving new business strategies and growth initiatives, while helping to expand Green Check’s visibility within the cannabis banking landscape across all states and territories.

As cannabis moves closer to federal legalization and gains wider mainstream acceptance, new technology has allowed financial institutions to become much more comfortable in doing business with the industry. Chesek joins GCV following 30 years experience in various business development roles across the software and business consulting industries. Most recently, Chesek served as the AVP of Mid-Market and Managed Service for Traction on Demand, a Salesforce company. Previously, he led Tier1 Financial Solutions as the Executive VP of Sales, and was a partner at Bluewolf, a Salesforce consulting agency, managing an $80M commercial business for North America.

“We are excited and eager to welcome Paul to the GCV family. His role will be essential as we’re seeing an industry that is projected to expand and gain significant financial traction over the next few years,” said Kevin Hart, CEO of Green Check Verified. “I’ve worked with Paul at various other organizations and he brings a wealth of knowledge and creativity around organizations going through hyper-growth. It is always our goal to bring in skillful professionals that can help us build upon our unprecedented growth in the last few years, and we look forward to adding to our already robust team of technology and subject matter experts.”

“I’ve been tracking GCV’s significant impact in the market and couldn’t be more thrilled to join during this pivotal time,'' said Paul Chesek. “The company is positioned perfectly to fill the needs of financial services via banking, compliance and strategic business solutions for the industry, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help with these efforts.”

Chesek’s hiring comes on the heels of the company being named one of the Best Places to Work in Fintech by American Banker and its parent media company Arizent. This annual survey and awards program looks to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. GCV was number three on the list, receiving accolades for fostering a collaborative work environment and encouraging employees to be involved in multiple aspects of the business.

In addition to Chesek, GCV has added several key members to its team as the company expands to support more financial institutions and cannabis-related businesses (CRBs). The new hires include Product Designer Jody Ferry, who brings more than 15 years of experience designing software products in a diverse set of industries; QA Engineer Arif Hussain, who brings extensive knowledge in software development and automation testing for front-end and back-end services; and Relationship Manager Christina Bradley, who joins the team with past experience in retail management, business development and cannabis management.

GCV is on track for a record number of annual sales processed within its platform, and counts over 100 U.S. banks and credit unions as partners. The company continues to tackle significant industry challenges including education, as well as the fact that many CRBs remain largely underbanked and underserved.

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) is a regulatory software and services company founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts. GCV focuses on the intersection between community banking and the emerging legal cannabis industry and aims to provide the services and tools needed to connect these two industries in compliant and profitable ways. For more information about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com.

CONTACT: Kevin Blomberg Green Check Verified kevin.blomberg@fusionpr.com


