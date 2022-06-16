Green Builder Media Releases List of Top Product Brands in Housing

The Green Builder Brand Index 2022 highlights new winners, new losers, as manufacturers jostle to control the sustainable high ground in the housing industry.

2022 Green Builder Brand Index

Want to know what brands green builders trust most? Check out the 2022 Brand Index and the hottest sustainable building products, covered in Green Builder's March/April issue here: https://www.greenbuildermedia.com/green-builder-magazine

Lake City, Colo., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media announces the release of its annual survey of brand leaders in the housing industry, Green Builder Media’s Brand Index. A data-driven snapshot of the industry, the survey reveals the brands that building professionals trust most.

“To arrive at a fair estimate of a given brand’s perceived “value” in the market, we combine three metrics: survey data, public sentiment, and market visibility or 'mentions,'" explains Green Builder Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “We weighted and averaged these scores to arrive at a company’s comparative rank.”

When this year's number-crunching concluded, it became clear that a year of anxiety and change had shifted the public’s mental state in unpredictable ways: Consumer and builder attitudes toward housing and “green” living opened some doors and slammed shut others for manufacturers.

A few big-name players fell behind, not even making the top five within their category, while other, lesser-known companies hit the brand heights for the first time.

Here are a few standout manufacturers that garnered top rankings this year:

Trane reclaimed its top spot in the HVAC category after a dip to second place on the 2021 list. Editors note that this was accomplished because the company was able to relay its product performance in a way that separated it from competitors and resonated with both builders and consumers.

In the Door category, Therma-Tru continued a winning streak: The company has been the number-one brand for four years because of its innovation in both architectural design and product performance.

Click here to see the complete list of 2022 Brand Index to see how manufacturers fared in the following categories:

Appliances

Building Wrap

Cabinets and Shelving

Countertops

Decking

Doors

Flooring

Hot Water Systems

HVAC

Insulation

Lighting

Paint and Coating

Photovoltaic Systems

Plumbing

Roofing

Siding

Smart Home Technology

Solar Components

Structural

Thermostat

Ventilation

Windows

Work Vehicles

