Green Builder Media Announces 7th Annual Virtual Sustainability Symposium

Registration has opened for Sustainability Symposium 2023: The Great Conversion, held virtually on April 19 and 20.

Attend Green Builder Media's Virtual Sustainability Symposium

April 19-20 from 12-3 ET

Lake City, Colo., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media invites you to attend its annual Sustainability Symposium, a free two-day conference that offers a radical reimagination of U.S. culture, particularly around how and where we live. The event is April 19-20, 12-3 ET both days.

This year’s featured sessions include:

The Great Energization: Transition to Electrification —Senator Martin Heinrich, D-NM and Co-Chairman of the Electrification Caucus

The Great Decarbonization: Buildings Reborn —Panama Bartholomy, Director, Building Decarbonization Coalition

The Great Rehumanizing: Cities Regenerated —Majora Carter, Real estate developer, urban revitalization specialist, MacArthur Fellow, and Peabody Award winning broadcaster

The Great Resocialization: New Consumer Zeitgeist —Ashlee Piper, author, political strategist, and sustainable brand expert

The Great Reprioritization: Turning Talk into Action—Cheyenne Hunt, progressive activism attorney and policy advisor

As an Earth Day gift to you, registration is free!

Click here to see the program and read the speaker biographies.

A heartfelt thank you to Trane Technologies and Whirlpool Corporation for their continued support of our annual Sustainability Symposium, as well as their total commitment to corporate sustainability.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

