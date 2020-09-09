Green Builder and the Department of Energy Webinar Series

Green Builder Media partners with the Department of Energy on a five-part, high-impact webinar series focused on essential topics shaping the future of the built environment.

Health in the Home: A Mid-Pandemic Reset of How Home Improves Life, Gene Myers, CEO, Thrive Home Builders, Thursday, September 10, 2020, 2:00 p.m. Eastern.

In this webinar, Gene Myers, CEO of Thrive Home Builders and EPA Indoor airPLUS’s Leader of the Year, will explore how Thrive is taking health in the home to new levels. Thrive adopted health as one of its three brand pillars in 2015. The pandemic has created heightened consumer awareness of health in the home, and changing consumer expectations are placing new demands on building professionals and manufacturers alike. As a leading builder of healthy, high-performance homes, Myers will share important insights into how Thrive is adapting to this new reality. Register Now.



Zero is the Future of Housing….And No Extra Cost if Optimized, Sam Rashkin, Chief Architect, U.S. DOE

Tens of thousands of homes already constructed provide compelling evidence that zero energy building is mainstream and cost-effective. It’s time to move past simply considering energy efficiency ratings on products or specifying Energy Star appliances. This session will show the key building blocks of a zero energy ready home. Watch Now!



Getting the Whole Picture: A Full Cycle Impact Approach for the Building Sector, Heather Goetsch, PhD, Science & Technology Policy Fellow, U.S. DOE

Opportunities exist to reduce the overall energy and carbon impacts of the building sector by considering its full life cycle. This includes the energy and carbon associated with the materials, construction, maintenance, and demolition of buildings.

This embodied energy and carbon is important because of the projected growth of the world’s building stock and energy efficiency measures created at the expense of an increase in embodied impacts. The webinar will cover the scope of this issue, demonstrate the efforts made so far, and future considerations for reducing the overall life cycle impact of a building. Watch Now!



Code Update: Moving Towards Net Zero, Jim Meyers, Southwest Energy Efficiency Project

The 2021 energy code brings us closer than ever to a net-zero energy home built environment. In this webinar, code expert Jim Meyers will explore advances in the 2021 residential IECC, as well as expectations for future code cycles. He will address how these evolving codes will impact design, construction, and product specification, including:

The adoption of newer energy codes and standards.

How to go beyond code with green building programs.

Studies to verify energy savings from programs, rating systems, and codes.

Opportunities for electrifying buildings.

Watch Now!



Net Zero Success Strategies: Building Science and Consumer Expectations, Steve Easley, Building Science Expert, Steve Easley & Associates

This webinar covers success strategies for net-zero building, including optimizing high-performance products and systems. In this webinar, internally renowned building science expert Steve Easley will explain how to optimize high-performance products and systems to achieve net zero. Easley will also explore the critical topic of managing consumer expectations to ensure that homeowners understand the differences between conventional products and their high-performance counterparts that impact comfort, efficiency, and costs. Watch Now!





Keep up with Green Builder Media's webinar series here.

