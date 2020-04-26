Some Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Green Brick Partners from its dual analysts is for revenues of US$915m in 2020 which, if met, would be a meaningful 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 3.8% to US$1.21. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.49 in 2020. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Green Brick Partners' prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Green Brick Partners' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 16% increase next year well below the historical 24% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.3% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Green Brick Partners' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on Green Brick Partners, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

