Green belt under threat as more protected countryside is offered for development

Olivia Rudgard
·3 min read
Green belt land being offered up for development by London and the Home Counties councils has risen by a fifth since last year, a report has found.

Research by the London Green Belt Council and the Campaign to Protect Rural England found that local councils around London and in the Home Counties are planning to allow building on more than 19,400 hectares of the city’s green belt.

If all those plans go ahead, around 75 square miles of protected countryside would lose that status, a 21 per cent rise since last year, analysis shared with The Telegraph found.

Councils are relying on “out of date” figures from 2014 for population growth to justify plans to build thousands more homes on green belt land around the capital, the groups claimed.

The three home counties areas with the largest number of development threats to the green belt are Hertfordshire, Essex and Surrey, making up two-thirds of the development threats, the data shows.

Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have pledged to protect the green belt from further development if they are made leader of the Conservative Party and the group urged them to keep their word.

In 2019 Truss said the Conservatives should build “a million homes on the London green belt” but has said during the campaign that this is no longer her view.

In Bracknell, Berkshire, local people are campaigning against a 2,000-home development scheme proposed by Syngenta, an agrochemicals company owned by the Chinese government.

In Enfield, plans to build over 6,000 homes on green belt land were criticised last year by Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor, who argued that they were “premature” and the council had not given enough consideration to brownfield options.

Ambitious government targets to build 340,000 new homes a year have provoked a backlash in traditional Conservative areas, as residents protest the loss of green space and pressure on local services.

The report said: “It is simply not acceptable for local authorities to be pressured by the Government and the Planning Inspectorate into giving permission to developers to concrete over so much of our green belt countryside and open spaces.

“There is ample brownfield land upon which to build new homes and when population growth is slowing markedly due to the drop in immigration since Brexit and the Covid epidemic and that people are having smaller families.”

Richard Knox-Johnston, chairman of the London Green Belt Council, said: “It is a fallacy that building in the green belt will provide affordable homes.

“New development in the green belt is mainly four or five-bedroomed homes built at very low densities since those are the most profitable for developers to build, so not providing affordable homes for young people.

“Published data shows that there are sufficient brownfield urban sites within these green belt districts and boroughs to deliver nearly a quarter of a million new homes – enough to replace all the houses now planned for green belt land.”

A Government spokesman said: “Councils decide their own housing requirements, not central government, and protecting green spaces should be of utmost priority.

“Transforming derelict brownfield land is at the heart of our housebuilding agenda, with £1.8 billion available for councils to regenerate local areas through vital infrastructure.

“Under our planning reforms, local people will be in charge of planning, not big developers, and communities will have improved grounds to resist unwanted development.”

