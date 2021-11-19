Green bean recipes you'll love for Thanksgiving

The Canadian Press

Canada rugby sevens captain Ghislaine Landry, the all-time leading scorer among women on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, has called an end to a stellar playing career. The 33-year-old from Toronto has 1,356 points and stands third all-time in tries (143), second in conversions (319) and is tied for third in matches played (208). Landry, who took over from Jen Kish as captain, helped the Canadian women win bronze at the 2016 Olympics. She also won a silver medal at the Rugby World Cup Sevens