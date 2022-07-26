Green Bay police announce probe after officer shoves Packers RB AJ Dillon at Lambeau Field

Green Bay police announced on Monday that they have launched an internal review after video from the weekend showed an officer shoving Packers running back AJ Dillon.

The incident occurred on Saturday during a rain delay at a soccer exhibition between Bayern Munich and Manchester City at Lambeau Field. Dillon walked on the sidelines to engage with fans in the stands when an officer shoved him. Dillon spoke briefly with the officer after the shove, then performed a Lambeau leap — the traditional touchdown celebration for Packers players during home games.

Video of the incident went viral on social media.

Video of AJ Dillon almost being denied a Lambeau Leap during the rain delay #Packers pic.twitter.com/ukt6kCXB6Q — Charlie Dern (@charlesdern) July 24, 2022

Dillon addressed the incident on Twitter, writing that he arranged with security to do his Lambeau leap and that he assumed that the officer who shoved him wasn't informed. He later wrote that the incident was "a miscommunication between parties" in another tweet praising Green Bay police.

Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good 🤝🫶🏽 https://t.co/xCKPhoJlWK — AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 24, 2022

The Green Bay Police Department echoed Dillon's "miscommunication" sentiment in a statement Monday announcing that it was launching a review of the incident.

Story continues

“It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the Officer and Mr. Dillon," the statement reads. "The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division has initiated a review of this incident.”

Chief Chris Davis echoed the department's statement in a tweet of his own.

We are aware of the video showing an interaction between a GBPD Officer and AJ Dillon at the soccer match at Lambeau Field. Appreciate Mr Dillon's perspective and supportive comments.

Our Professional Standards Division is reviewing this incident. — Chris Davis (@ChiefGBPD) July 25, 2022

GBPD did not identify the officer involved.

Dillon, 24, is approaching his third season with the Packers. He led Green Bay with 803 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground last season while splitting carries with Aaron Jones. The former Boston College player has endeared himself as an active member of the Green Bay community, including donating $25,000 to a Wisconsin child hunger campaign in June.