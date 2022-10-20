Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-3) are searching for identity after being upset at Lambeau Field in Week 6 as they visit Ron Rivera's reeling Washington Commanders (2-4).

Can Rodgers, Aaron Jones and the Green Bay offense show some signs of life against the struggling Washington squad? Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent successful surgery Monday to repair a fracture thumb on his throwing hand. How will Washington do without him? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from FedEx Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Packers vs. Commanders Week 7 game:

Packers at Commanders odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Packers (-4.5)

Moneyline: Packers (-220); Commanders (+180)

Over/under: 41.5

More odds, injury info for Packers vs. Commanders

Lorenzo Reyes: Packers 26, Commanders 13

Last week was the first time the Packers dropped two in a row under Matt LaFleur. There’s no way they lose three in a row. Green Bay has significant issues at receiver and offensive line, but with Carson Wentz sidelined and Washington having so many holes, I like the Packers to break out of their slump and cover the points here.

Safid Deen: Packers 27, Commanders 17

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers get back on track after two straight losses to New York teams with a win over the Commanders, who will make it interesting with Taylor Heinicke starting in place of injured Carson Wentz.

Lance Pugmire: Packers 24, Commanders 10

Both teams return from embarrassing showings — and Washington won! If Aaron Rodgers can’t beat this team following back-to-back losses to the Giants and Jets, then that $150 million extension looks like a foolish investment.

