Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFC Wild Card game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

Jalen Hurts, who has misses the last two games, is expected to suit up when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Green Bay Packers this weekend. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

NFC East winners the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers, who clinched the No. 3 Wild Card spot, in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has missed the last two games due to a concussion, but is expected to suit up for this weekend's playoff game. The Packers, who were defeated by the Eagles in Week 1 of the season, will be sending in quarterback Jordan Love, who has recovered from an elbow injury he received in last week's game against the Chicago Bears, but receiver Christian Watson who injured his knee in the same game, is not expected to play.

Here’s what to know about today's Packers vs. Eagles game, and you can also keep an eye on live game-day updates here.

Date: Jan. 12, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

The Packers play the Eagles on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagless game on Fox can be streamed on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

Complete NFL Wild Card schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, January 11

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, January 12

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 13

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

