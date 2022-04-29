Green Bay Packers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Green Bay Packers:

Round 1 (No. 22 overall, from Raiders) - Quay Walker, LB, Georgia: A versatile 'backer from that elite Bulldogs D, Travon Walker said that Quay Walker was the 'Dawg to look out for once he reached the pros. Quay Walker can line up off the ball, on the edge or even handle occasional slot duty. Look for him to settle in next to All-Pro LB De'Vondre Campbell on a Pack defense that should be formidable in 2022. Draft tracker

Round 1 (28) - Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia: He'll reunite with Bulldogs teammate Quay Walker with the NFC North champs. Cat quick despite his 6-3, 304-pound build, Wyatt can operate in multiple fronts and roles. The Pack don't have quite the same depth, but a quartet of Wyatt, Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry ain't bad. Draft tracker

Round 2 (53, from Raiders)

Round 2 (59)

Round 3 (92)

Round 4 (132)

Round 4 (140, compensatory)

Round 5 (171)

Round 7 (228, from Bears through Texans)

Round 7 (249)

Round 7 (258, compensatory)

Green Bay Packers' last five top draft picks:

  • 2021 (No. 29 overall): Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

  • 2020 (No. 26 overall): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

  • 2019 (No. 12 overall): Rashan Gary, LB, Michigan

  • 2018 (No. 18 overall): Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

  • 2017 (No. 33 overall): Kevin King, CB, Washington

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

