Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

It's a nice matchup on paper, but Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-1) actually boast the largest spread of the week for their Week 8 game against Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (3-4).

It's a game with a lot of star power, however, and Rodgers will look to get the Packers back on track after a rough start to the 2022 season. Meanwhile, Allen and the Bills are in the process of staking their claim as favorites to win the Super Bowl. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Packers vs. Bills Week 8 game:

Packers at Bills odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 30, Packers 25

Almost every indication is hinting at the Bills dominating this matchup. But because the Packers can defend the pass decently well and because Buffalo often abandons its rushing offense, I think Green Bay has a chance to come in at an extremely low value. In the past, slumps like the one the Packers are in have served as wake-up calls. The roster still has far too many holes, but a double-digit line is way too much, in my opinion, for a team with Aaron Rodgers.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at FedExField.
It was a frustrating afternoon for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at FedExField.

Safid Deen: Bills 34, Packers 20

The struggling and injured Packers on the road in Buffalo? Give me Josh Allen and the Bills in a blowout. The Bills will give us another reminder of why they’re a Top 2 team in the NFL in this matchup.

Lance Pugmire: Bills 40, Packers 14

Aaron Rodgers’ theory that playing Buffalo on Sunday night will awaken his slumbering squad is another flawed premise that reminds of his COVID-19 hypothesis.

